The brackets are set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released brackets for the Class 5A state soccer playoffs on Tuesday, with the Lady Buffs and Buffs learning their paths through the postseason.
The Lady Buffs will play host to Claremore in the first-ever soccer playoff game hosted by McAlester, while the Buffs will hit the road to Tulsa to face Will Rogers.
The Lady Buffs come into the playoffs with a record of 10-4, while the Lady Zebras hold a record of 5-7.
The Buffs emerge into their first-ever playoffs with a record of 11-4. They'll be taking on the Ropers, who earned a season record of 12-1.
District winners and their runners-up will serves as hosts for the first round of the playoffs.
In the second round, district winners who advanced will continue to host. If the district winner did not advance, the team that did not host a game in the first round will have home field. If neither team hosted a game, the team on the odd-numbered line will host.
In the semifinal round, teams will total the number of home playoff matches. If one team has played more at home than the other team, the team with the least number of matches will be the home team. If both teams played the same number of home matches, home team will go to the team which did not host a match in the second round. If still even, home field will be the team on the odd-numbered line.
The 2023 OSSAA Soccer State Championships are scheduled to be played May 12-13 at Rogers State University in Claremore.
Here are the complete 2023 boys and girls soccer state playoff brackets:
GIRLS
FIRST ROUND (MAY 2)
G1: Guymon at Noble
G2: Duncan at Piedmont
G3: Tulsa Memorial at Coweta
G4: Claremore at McAlester
G5: Glenpool at Bishop Kelley
G6: Sapulpa at Collinsville
G7: Lawton MacArthur at Bishop McGuinness
G8: Carl Albert at Elgin
SECOND ROUND (MAY 5)
G9: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2
G10: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4
G11: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6
G12: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8
SEMIFINALS (MAY 9)
G13: Winner G9 vs. Winner G10
G14: Winner G11 vs. Winner G12
CHAMPIONSHIP (MAY 12-13)
G15: Winner G13 vs. Winner G14
BOYS
FIRST ROUND (MAY 2)
G1: Carl Albert at Santa Fe South
G2: Lawton Eisenhower at Southeast
G3: McAlester at Tulsa Will Rogers
G4: Coweta at Tulsa Edison
G5: Collinsville at Bishop Kelley
G6: Tulsa Memorial at Tulsa East Central
G7: Noble at Bishop McGuinness
G8: Piedmont at Duncan
SECOND ROUND (MAY 5)
G9: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2
G10: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4
G11: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6
G12: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8
SEMIFINALS (MAY 9)
G13: Winner G9 vs. Winner G10
G14: Winner G11 vs. Winner G12
CHAMPIONSHIP (MAY 12-13)
G15: Winner G13 vs. Winner G14
