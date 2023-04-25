Lady Buffs soccer file

McAlester soccer is making history this season, with both teams participating in the playoffs for the first time with major milestones for both girls and boys programs.

The brackets are set.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released brackets for the Class 5A state soccer playoffs on Tuesday, with the Lady Buffs and Buffs learning their paths through the postseason.

The Lady Buffs will play host to Claremore in the first-ever soccer playoff game hosted by McAlester, while the Buffs will hit the road to Tulsa to face Will Rogers.

The Lady Buffs come into the playoffs with a record of 10-4, while the Lady Zebras hold a record of 5-7.

The Buffs emerge into their first-ever playoffs with a record of 11-4. They'll be taking on the Ropers, who earned a season record of 12-1.

District winners and their runners-up will serves as hosts for the first round of the playoffs.

In the second round, district winners who advanced will continue to host. If the district winner did not advance, the team that did not host a game in the first round will have home field. If neither team hosted a game, the team on the odd-numbered line will host.

In the semifinal round, teams will total the number of home playoff matches. If one team has played more at home than the other team, the team with the least number of matches will be the home team. If both teams played the same number of home matches, home team will go to the team which did not host a match in the second round. If still even, home field will be the team on the odd-numbered line.

The 2023 OSSAA Soccer State Championships are scheduled to be played May 12-13 at Rogers State University in Claremore.

Here are the complete 2023 boys and girls soccer state playoff brackets:

GIRLS

FIRST ROUND (MAY 2)

G1: Guymon at Noble

G2: Duncan at Piedmont

G3: Tulsa Memorial at Coweta

G4: Claremore at McAlester

G5: Glenpool at Bishop Kelley

G6: Sapulpa at Collinsville

G7: Lawton MacArthur at Bishop McGuinness

G8: Carl Albert at Elgin

SECOND ROUND (MAY 5)

G9: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2

G10: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4

G11: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6

G12: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8

SEMIFINALS (MAY 9)

G13: Winner G9 vs. Winner G10

G14: Winner G11 vs. Winner G12

CHAMPIONSHIP (MAY 12-13)

G15: Winner G13 vs. Winner G14

BOYS

FIRST ROUND (MAY 2)

G1: Carl Albert at Santa Fe South

G2: Lawton Eisenhower at Southeast

G3: McAlester at Tulsa Will Rogers

G4: Coweta at Tulsa Edison

G5: Collinsville at Bishop Kelley

G6: Tulsa Memorial at Tulsa East Central

G7: Noble at Bishop McGuinness

G8: Piedmont at Duncan

SECOND ROUND (MAY 5)

G9: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2

G10: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4

G11: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6

G12: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8

SEMIFINALS (MAY 9)

G13: Winner G9 vs. Winner G10

G14: Winner G11 vs. Winner G12

CHAMPIONSHIP (MAY 12-13)

G15: Winner G13 vs. Winner G14

