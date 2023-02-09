The matchups are set.
Local teams found their paths through the postseason with the release of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A boys and girls basketball playoffs on Thursday.
Class 2A uses bi-district play to start the postseason, with both teams automatically advancing to the regional tournament.
Savanna and Hartshorne will both host their districts against Wewoka and Calera, while Wilburton will travel to Pocola and Canadian will head to Okemah.
Hartshorne will also serve as one of the regional sitees in Area IV, with Wilburton hosting the area tournament.
The OSSAA bi-district games are set for Feb. 17-18, with the regional tournaments scheduled for Feb. 23-25.
Here are the complete 2A bi-district matchups for local teams. All teams will automatically advance to regional tournament play:
GIRLS
AREA III
DISTRICT 3 AT SAVANNA
Feb. 17
Wewoka at Savanna, 6 p.m.
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT HARTSHORNE
Feb. 18
Calera at Hartshorne, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 3 AT POCOLA
Feb. 17
Wilburton at Pocola, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 5 AT OKEMAH
Feb. 18
Canadian at Okemah, 6 p.m.
BOYS
AREA III
DISTRICT 3 AT SAVANNA
Feb. 17
Wewoka at Savanna, 7:30 p.m.
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT HARTSHORNE
Feb. 18
Calera at Hartshorne, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3 AT POCOLA
Feb. 17
Wilburton at Pocola, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 5 AT OKEMAH
Feb. 18
Canadian at Okemah, 7:30 p.m.
