The teams have been paired, and the matchups set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the district assignments for the Class 2A district matchups, with local teams learning of their upcoming foes in postseason play.
In Area III, Savanna will play host to Wewoka for district play. The regional site is set for Dale, with a sub-site of Stround — with the area tournament to take place at Cleveland.
In Area IV, Hartshorne will host Calera, while Wilburton will hit the road to face Pocola. Hartshorne will also serve as the regional main site, with Coalgate serving as a sub-site.
Canadian will also be traveling to begin postseason play, with the Cougars and Lady Cougars facing off at Okemah. Rejoice Christian will serve as the regional main site, while Preston will be the sub-site.
The area tournament for Area IV will be held at Checotah.
The OSSAA Class 2A district playoffs are scheduled for Feb. 16-17. Teams will advance to the regional tournament, scheduled for Feb. 23-25. Full bracket matchups are set to be released by the OSSAA by Feb. 9.
