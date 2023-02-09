The playoffs are on the way.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the Class 5A playoff brackets on Thursday, with the Buffs and Lady Buffs finding their roads through the postseason.
On the girls side, the Lady Buffs will head to 5A East Regional 1 at Sapulpa alongside the host Lady Cheiftans, Nathan Hale, and Coweta. McAlester will face off against Coweta in the opening round on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
On the boys side, the Buffs will take to 5A West Regional 4 at Del City alongside the host Eagles, Noble, and Durant. McAlester will battle against Del City in the opening round on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The first round will be an elimination round. The two teams that advance to the regional finals will automatically advance to the area tournament.
The OSSAA Class 5A regional tournaments are set for Feb. 23-25, with the area tournaments scheduled for March 3-4.
Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for McAlester boys and girls teams:
GIRLS
5A EAST
REGIONAL 1 AT SAPULPA
Feb. 23
G1: McAlester vs. Coweta, 6 p.m.
G2: Sapulpa vs. Nathan Hale, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
G3: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 2 p.m. (Both advance to area)
BOYS
5A WEST
REGIONAL 4 AT DEL CITY
Feb. 24
B1: Noble vs. Durant, 6 p.m.
B2: Del City vs. McAlester, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
B3: Winner B1 vs. Winner B2, 7 p.m. (Both advance to area)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.