McAlester Lady Buffs and Buffs learned of their postseason paths as the OSSAA released its 5A playoff brackets on Thursday.

The playoffs are on the way.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the Class 5A playoff brackets on Thursday, with the Buffs and Lady Buffs finding their roads through the postseason.

On the girls side, the Lady Buffs will head to 5A East Regional 1 at Sapulpa alongside the host Lady Cheiftans, Nathan Hale, and Coweta. McAlester will face off against Coweta in the opening round on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

On the boys side, the Buffs will take to 5A West Regional 4 at Del City alongside the host Eagles, Noble, and Durant. McAlester will battle against Del City in the opening round on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The first round will be an elimination round. The two teams that advance to the regional finals will automatically advance to the area tournament. 

The OSSAA Class 5A regional tournaments are set for Feb. 23-25, with the area tournaments scheduled for March 3-4.

Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for McAlester boys and girls teams:

GIRLS

5A EAST

REGIONAL 1 AT SAPULPA

Feb. 23

G1: McAlester vs. Coweta, 6 p.m.

G2: Sapulpa vs. Nathan Hale, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25

G3: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 2 p.m. (Both advance to area)

BOYS

5A WEST

REGIONAL 4 AT DEL CITY

Feb. 24

B1: Noble vs. Durant, 6 p.m.

B2: Del City vs. McAlester, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25

B3: Winner B1 vs. Winner B2, 7 p.m. (Both advance to area)

