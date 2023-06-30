Sports are taking a quick summer break next week.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association annual mandated dead period is set to begin Saturday, shutting down high school athletic activities for the next nine days.
Per OSSAA rules and regulations, student-athletes enrolled or pre-enrolled at any member school will not be permitted to use any of the school’s athletic facilities. All coaches, assistant coaches, or sponsors may not have any contact with a student-athlete for the purpose of coaching, training, or instructing.
Many coaches and athletic departments from across the area have taken to social media to remind the student-athletes on their teams of the upcoming stoppage in activities.
No athletic activities are allowed in school facilities, and athletes and coaches can not engage in any sports activities, meetings, and the like during the dead period.
All school facilities, including gyms, fields, weight rooms, indoor hitting facilities, and locker rooms are closed until the end of the period — and will reopen when activities resume.
Violations of the summertime dead period policy will result in the coach or sponsor being suspended for the first half of the regular season for their sport or activity. School personnel not designated as a coach or sponsor found in violation of the dead period will also result in the head coach being suspended for the first half of the regular season in their sport or activity.
Student-athletes may still workout and train on their own during this time, but will still not be permitted to use any of a member school’s athletic facilities.
The summer dead period will last from July 1 through July 9, with activities being allowed to resume on July 10. On the other side of the dead period, the work will begin harder and faster than ever for student-athletes across Oklahoma.
Organized practices for the sports of cross country, fast-pitch softball, volleyball, and fall baseball are set to begin July 15. Coaches may hold true practices with their team and begin formal instruction for those sports — which are set to open their seasons on Aug. 7.
Limited football practices are also set to begin on Aug. 7 with full contact practice set to begin on Aug. 11. Per OSSAA guidelines, schools must have minimum of three days conditioning practice without pads before being allowed to go full pads. Teams may use training devices such as tackling dummies, blocking shields, tires, ropes, etc. during this time to help limit contact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.