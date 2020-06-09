The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association voted Tuesday on multiple issues impacting high school activities in coming months — including eliminating the summer dead period for 2020.
Board members unanimously voted to eliminate the summer dead period, scheduled for June 27 through July 5, allowing coaches and administrators to open facilities and meet with players.
But McAlester athletic director John Homer said that because of pre-scheduled family vacations and the like, most Buffs coaches may decide to take the period anyway.
"Most of our guys, I think, are going to take the week off. If they do anything, it might be Monday and Tuesday (of dead week)," Homer said.
Member schools will now continue moving forward with summer activities and enacting plans with the goal of a complete reopen in mid-July. Home said McAlester is right on schedule, and has been seeing a lot of positive feedback from both coaches and parents.
"Everything we’re doing, they’re happy with it," Homer said. "The parents are responding well, the kids are responding well."
OSSAA executive director David Jackson said financial reports showed a loss of $175,000 in May — with a total loss of $620,000 caused by the cancellation of spring sports and state championships.
Jackson's financial report led to discussion to cut or eliminate travel reimbursements for fall baseball, volleyball, cross country, cheer, fast-pitch softball, dual state wrestling, wrestling, and swimming.
After discussion, the Board voted 14-0 to move forward and pay the reimbursements for those fall sports, and will revisit other reimbursements as the year goes on and the financial picture becomes clearer.
Jackson then moved to discuss the OSSAA’s plan for fall activities, and he said he was feeling positive with the current outlook.
“We’re optimistic about the fall, and we’re planning on going through with activities as scheduled,” he said.
The Board then looked over the proposed calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, and agreed not to make any changes, however added a footnote that changes could happen due to possible COVID-19 impacts.
The calendar and added footnote was approved unanimously. However, board members said they would have another special meeting to discuss and possibly add policies in place in case of those situations arising from COVID-19.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
