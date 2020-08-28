Here are scores from Friday night's Zero Week games in Oklahoma:

Adair 46, Jay 7

Bishop Kelley 28, Poteau 7

Bixby 34, Union 0

Booker T. Washington 28, Southmoore 10

Cascia Hall 42, Victory Christian 20

Cashion 47, Rejoice Christian School 14

Central High 41, Paoli 6

Chickasha 47, Altus 14

Community Christian 35, Crossings Christian School 20

Crescent 13, Hennessey 7

Dewey 52, Miami 42

El Reno 42, Cache 35, OT

Enid 63, Madill 0

Fairview 20, Hobart 19

Frederick 16, WF City View, Texas 3

Guthrie 34, Shawnee 16

Heavener 22, North Rock Creek 6

Idabel 28, Foreman, Ark. 6

Inola 35, Sequoyah-Claremore 7

Jenks 31, Har-Ber, Ark. 15

Jones 31, Bethany 7

Lincoln Christian 36, Beggs 8

McAlester 21, Broken Bow 13

McGuinness 20, Muskogee 13

Meeker 45, Stroud 7

Midwest City 27, Westmoore 20

Moore 33, Edmond Memorial 13

Oklahoma Christian School 27, Christian Heritage Academy 14

Owasso 48, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Pampa, Texas 49, Elk City 21

Paris, Texas 34, Metro Christian 14

Pawhuska 64, Perry 7

Prague 27, Luther 14

Quapaw 19, Chouteau-Mazie 7

Sayre 6, Cordell 3

Stigler 25, Sallisaw 0

Texhoma 40, Gruver, Texas 6

Tuttle 28, Sulphur 7

Vian 26, Gravette, Ark. 8

Washington 35, Pawnee 14

Wilburton 47, Pocola 14

