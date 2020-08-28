Here are scores from Friday night's Zero Week games in Oklahoma:
Adair 46, Jay 7
Bishop Kelley 28, Poteau 7
Bixby 34, Union 0
Booker T. Washington 28, Southmoore 10
Cascia Hall 42, Victory Christian 20
Cashion 47, Rejoice Christian School 14
Central High 41, Paoli 6
Chickasha 47, Altus 14
Community Christian 35, Crossings Christian School 20
Crescent 13, Hennessey 7
Dewey 52, Miami 42
El Reno 42, Cache 35, OT
Enid 63, Madill 0
Fairview 20, Hobart 19
Frederick 16, WF City View, Texas 3
Guthrie 34, Shawnee 16
Heavener 22, North Rock Creek 6
Idabel 28, Foreman, Ark. 6
Inola 35, Sequoyah-Claremore 7
Jenks 31, Har-Ber, Ark. 15
Jones 31, Bethany 7
Lincoln Christian 36, Beggs 8
McAlester 21, Broken Bow 13
McGuinness 20, Muskogee 13
Meeker 45, Stroud 7
Midwest City 27, Westmoore 20
Moore 33, Edmond Memorial 13
Oklahoma Christian School 27, Christian Heritage Academy 14
Owasso 48, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Pampa, Texas 49, Elk City 21
Paris, Texas 34, Metro Christian 14
Pawhuska 64, Perry 7
Prague 27, Luther 14
Quapaw 19, Chouteau-Mazie 7
Sayre 6, Cordell 3
Stigler 25, Sallisaw 0
Texhoma 40, Gruver, Texas 6
Tuttle 28, Sulphur 7
Vian 26, Gravette, Ark. 8
Washington 35, Pawnee 14
Wilburton 47, Pocola 14
