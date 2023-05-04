Charlette Moss believes her team is built different.
The McAlester girls soccer coach said her team showed determination in a hard-fought 1-0 overtime win Tuesday against Claremore in the program’s first-ever home playoff victory — and she knows they’ll have to continue that fight Friday at Coweta in the second round.
“This team is not willing to quit,” Moss said. “They’re just not willing to say ‘no.’”
McAlester (11-4) is set to play at 7 p.m. Friday at Coweta (13-3) in the state quarterfinals.
The winner will advance to play in the semifinals May 9 against the winner between Noble and Piedmont. If McAlester wins Friday, it would host Noble or play at Piedmont in its first-ever state semifinals appearance.
But Moss said McAlester is focused on one game at a time.
Coweta is explosive on offense with 43 goals scored en route to the District 5A-4 title, including a 5-0 win over Claremore.
Senior Katelyn Brians leads Coweta with 19 goals and four assists, while sophomore Madi Kidd has netted 12 goals, and senior Anna Patterson has totaled 10 goals and nine assists, according to Maxpreps.com.
Coweta’s goal differential on the season is 72 goals score to just 12 goals allowed — including just one goal in district play in a 2-1 win against second-place Collinsville.
“We’re going to have to generate some offense and play more compact defensively,” Moss said. “We can’t let them get shots off.”
McAlester’s goal differential is 33 scored to 23 allowed scored 33 goals and allowed 23 so far this season.
Moss said her team shows grit in finishing close games on the winning side and she reminded them of that heading to overtime against Claremore.
“When you’re in that moment it feels like it’s heavy and there’s a lot of pressure, so I just reminded them ‘this is not the first time we’ve been here,’” Moss said, referring to four overtime games this season.
McAlester dogpiled Tuesday after a 1-0 overtime win made for the first home playoff win in program history.
Freshman Makayla Misener came in as a substitute before freshman Harmony Wilks sent a touch to her for the golden goal.
Claremore got the ball out wide to create some scoring threats, but McAlester’s back line stood firm and keeper Emma Harrison got some diving saves and stopped crossing attempts.
Moss said Coweta is stronger in possession than McAlester’s last opponent and presents a challenge.
“They’re probably skilled enough to bring it back to the middle,” Moss said. “But fortunately, our keeper’s pretty fantastic.”
Moss said several McAlester players are coming off their best performances of the season.
She said junior Natalia Reyes played with a lot of heart at midfield against Claremore that seemed to highlight the team’s collective determination.
“I think that they can bring that if they continue to bring that kind of fight that we have a shot,” Moss said.
