The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced that it is suspending all competition through March in a release on Friday afternoon.
"After reviewing and evaluating all of the feedback and information from our membership and regional leadership, the NJCAA is suspending all competition beginning Saturday, March 14 through Friday, April 3."
This suspension includes Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton. Mountaineer athletic director and baseball coach Matt Parker said he knew that the suspension could be a possibility.
"We've talked about it everyday since Wednesday," Parker said.
The NJCAA has allowed each individual college to mandate whether to continue to hold practices or not. The Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers are set for spring break next week, but will get right back to work when they return to Wilburton on March 22.
As a coach, Parker said that it is important for his team to stay sharp and conditioned despite the suspension in play.
"Whether or not we play another game (this season), our job is to get better," Parker said. "Regardless of what happens moving forward, it shouldn’t effect their preparation."
The NJCAA said it will reassess the rapidly-changing conditions on April 3, and make a decision regarding whether to continue with athletic competition for the remainder of the season.
It is also extending hardships to 60 percent, meaning that if seasons are canceled before a student-athlete has completed 60 percent of the season, the NJCAA will not charge a year of eligibility for the 2020-2021 season.
Parker said he and the Eastern administration are keeping a close eye on the situation, and will be ready to follow any procedures that are necessary.
"We’re going to wait and take our directive from the NJCAA, State of Oklahoma, the health department, and our administration," Parker said.
As for the athletic teams, they'll continue to work and practice. Parker said that although things may seem a little uncertain now, Eastern athletics will be ready if they're given the green light to resume play.
"We’ll trust that they signed up to work and they’ll do it on their own, and when they show back up that they’ll be ready to do what they can," Parker said. "Let’s be the best team that’s taken a break and come back."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
