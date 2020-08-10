HS FOOTBALL: Taking a look at the top returning rushing leaders

Football season is set to start soon. Here is a look at some of the top returning rushing leaders in the McAlester News-Capital coverage area:
Noah Alexander, Eufaula, Senior
Alexander returns to cap off a stellar career with a memorable senior season. The Army football commit had 178 carries for 1,448 yards and 17 scores. He’ll be looking to race his way into stardom and help the Ironheads compete for a third-straight district championship.
Micah Baker, Hartshorne, Senior
Baker has had an productive career in the Miners backfield. During his junior season, Baker carried the ball 165 times for 919 yards and 11 touchdowns. After helping his team to return to the playoffs last season, Baker will be looking to repeat that success in his final year.
Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne, Senior
Cervantes is a dual-threat quarterback for the Miners, and serves as a dependable option in the ground game. Last year, he ran 117 times for 448 yards and nine scores. With all the pieces in place for 2020, Cervantes will be helping lead the charge for Hartshorne’s playoff aspirations.
Lane Spruell, Wilburton, Junior
Spruell rose to prominence in the Diggers offense during his sophomore season, where he ran the ball 94 times for 377 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll see time as a wide receiver in 2020, but can still serve as a reliable addition for Wilburton run game if needed.
Pakes Garnett, Savanna, Junior
Garnett served as a strong rushing presence for the Bulldogs last season, earning 340 yards on 49 carries while scoring five touchdowns. With a new district and fresh defenses entering the fray in 2020, Garnett will be a key piece to success for the Savanna offense.
