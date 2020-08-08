HS FOOTBALL: Taking a look at the top returning passers

Football season is set to start soon. Here is a look at some of the top returning passing leaders in the McAlester News-Capital coverage area:
Grayson Mathis, Wilburton, Junior
Mathis has seen a lot of success since coming in as quarterback for the Diggers. In his sophomore season, he completed 104-of-196 passes for 1,599 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has the ability to scramble — 207 yards and four scores — adding another option to the offense.
Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne, Senior
Cervantes puts himself into the top of both the passing and rushing categories. As the Miner's quarterback, Cervantes has completed 74-of-189 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s part of a key group of senior playmakers that have returned Hartshorne to playoff contention.
Nick Jones, Eufaula, Senior
Jones has been an integral part of the offense as the play-runner for the Ironheads. Last season, he threw for 771 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. He’s also able to run the ball if needed, as he notched 865 yards on the ground. With a talented roster surrounding Jones, Eufaula is set to have another successful season.
Ayden Fry, Savanna, Sophomore
Fry made an immediate impact with the Bulldogs as he stepped into the quarterback position during his first high school season. He completed 44-of-65 passes for 560 yards and three touchdowns. In his second season, he’ll have top targets Cayden McElhaney, Dawson Jones, and Jace Martin to round out a solid passing game for Savanna.
Blaize Bray, Quinton, Senior
Bray returns to a Quinton team that will finally be playoff eligible after spending the last few seasons as an independent after the move down to 8-man football. Last season, Bray threw for 197 yards and three scores, while also adding 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground. In his final year, he’ll be looking to lead Quinton into playoff contention in 2020.
