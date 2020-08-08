HS FOOTBALL: Canadian's Brewster leads top returning receivers

As football season approaches, here are some of the top returning receivers in the McAlester News-Capital coverage area:
Jake Brewster, Canadian, Senior
Brewster has seen many successes in his time on the field for the Cougars. During Canadian’s 12-1 season in 2019, Brewster caught 26 passes for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns. His squad will need that production once again as the Cougars make the switch to 11-man football in 2020.
Christian Gockel, Wilburton, Senior
Gockel has been a breakout star for the Diggers. During the 2019 campaign, he had 32 receptions for 642 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He’s the top target for quarterback Grayson Mathis, and Wilburton will be looking for a swan song season from Gockel to help return the Diggers to the playoffs.
Khalil Deere, Eufaula, Junior
Deere was a force to be reckoned with for the Ironheads in 2019. He caught 33 receptions for 577 yards while scoring eight touchdowns. He also pulls double duty defensively, where he logged four interceptions and six pass breakups. Deere will be a pivotal piece to the Eufaula roster as they look to compete for yet another district title and playoff run.
Gavin Johnson, McAlester, Senior
Johnson was a top target and playmaker for the Buffs offense last season. He nabbed 15 receptions for 514 yards and six touchdowns, helping lead McAlester to the second round of the playoffs. As one of the lead returners for the Buffs, Johnson’s contributions will only help strengthen the corps of returning talent.
Keegan Barnhill, Hartshorne, Senior
Barnhill made a lot happen with each and every pass he caught in 2019. He hauled in 19 passes and turned that into 358 yards with two scores. With a loaded roster returning for the Miners, Barnhill will add yet another playmaker as Hartshorne strives for another playoff run in 2020.
