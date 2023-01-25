The Buffs are still earning awards.
McAlester football has added more postseason accolades, with multiple players earning All State and All Star honors.
Two Buffs were named to All State rosters by the Oklahoma Coaches Association, with Garrett Shumway being named as a defensive lineman and Chaz Bradley named as a cornerback on the East Defense.
Shumway — who was also the McAlester News-Capital All-Area Defensive Player of the Year — amassed 78 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and five sacks, forced two fumbles and blocked an extra point.
Bradley led the team with eight interceptions, including a 98-yard pick six. He also recorded 42 tackles and 12 passes deflected.
Many Buffs also earned all state honors from The Oklahoman, as Erik McCarty was named as an All State first-team defensive back, and was joined by Bradley as a second-team defensive back, and Shumway, Will Spears, and Caden Lesnau as honorable mentions at their respective positions.
McCarty recorded 86 tackles, one interception, three passes deflected, one fumble recovery, caused two fumbles, and blocked four points.
Spears held a team-high 96 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and two sacks, plus a deflected pass and a fumble recovery.
Lesnau completed 141 passes for 2,010 yards and 22 touchdowns — the fifth-best season for a McAlester quarterback for yards and seventh for touchdowns — and rushed for an additional 297 yards and four touchdowns.
Three more Buffs earned All Star by Class accolades, with Bradley, Shumway, and Kasen Whitley earning those honors from the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association.
Whitley was one of the major staples on the offensive line, helping the Buffs collectively earn 5,541 total yards of offense and 65 touchdowns.
McAlester earned an 11-3 record during the 2022 season, and became the first team in program history to earn back-to-back trips to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association State championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.