McAlester Public Schools will be looking to update its extra curricular activities protocol for students after rising positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the area.
Athletic director John Homer and Superintendent Randy Hughes were given the green light by the McAlester School Board to formulate a plan to help stop the spread of the virus while also allowing students to partake in extra curricular activities during Monday night’s regular meeting.
“A lot of schools across the state have already gone through and limited who they were going to let come to ballgames,” Homer said. “You start thinking about a football game, it’s going to bring people from all over the county. And it’s not just going to be people from McAlester, it’s going to bring them from all over.”
Under the administration’s current plan, facial coverings are required for all persons entering a school facility. They also recommended social distancing when possible, as well as temperature checks for all student participants prior to entrance.
Now, along with those measures, MPS will monitor the day-to-day data to determine if a stricter policy should be put in place. As an example, Homer said that if Pittsburg County would move into Orange Level 2, they could hold a contest without fans present.
“If we go (Orange) Level 1, we can cut back and either go 30 percent (capacity), or we can go 50 percent. If we go Level 2, then we can go ahead and just not have any fans and have the game on live stream,” he postulated. “But it’s something we need to talk about.”
This comes after MPS made the decision to postpone the start of school until Aug. 26, with the school board voting unanimously to move the start date at Monday’s meeting after eight students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
On the subject of extra curricular activities, Hughes said they wanted to find a way to allow students the chance to compete while keeping them safe and avoiding cancelations. However, he said they can’t just go with a broad-stroking generic percentage plan.
“Let’s say band has 10 people out. Can they still go (compete)?” Hughes said. “Yeah, band can still go. But what if they’re all drummers? Then they can’t go. It’s hard to quantify that (with percentages).”
Hughes added that because of scenarios like that, there isn’t necessarily a one-size-fits-all plan, and that each school district could be experiencing things distinctly different from one community to another.
“It’s going to be kind of different in every case,” Hughes said. “We’re going to have to look at it and see what’s happening at that school, what’s happening at that county, the direction that the numbers are going, and then make our best determination from that.”
Homer also reiterated to the board that the administration wanted to do everything it could so that McAlester students could continue with their extra curricular activities while still taking pandemic precautions.
“We don’t want to call things off,” Homer told the board. “We really think that if our coaches mask and if they take care of things, then we can go and play.
“We feel that we’ve got a pretty good plan,” he added. “If we take care of our kids, then we can go, get them on the field, get them off the field, and get them back here, and be safe.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
