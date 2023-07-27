The Miners are ready to get back to the gridiron.
Hartshorne will return to football action this fall as the Miners embark on their 2023 schedule.
The Miners will host scrimmage play Aug. 18 as Spiro comes to Butler-Jennings Field. They’ll then hit the road as they open the season on Zero Week, facing off against Henryetta Aug. 25.
Rivalry action will ring in the first home game of the regular season, as the Wilburton Diggers come to town for the annual Battle of Gowen Mountain on Sept. 1.
The Miners will have two more home games that bookend a bye week. They’ll face Heavener on Sept. 8, take off a week, and then resume the schedule as the Miners host fellow Pittsburg County team Savanna on Sept. 22.
Hartshorne will then take on a two-game road stand against the likes of Wewoka and Stroud as the Miners make their way into October.
The Miners will return home to Hartshorne Oct. 13 for a matchup against Mounds. They’ll then hit the highway once more for back-to-back road matchups against Konawa and Allen.
Hartshorne will return home to round out the regular season with a Nov. 3 tilt against Liberty and Senior Night festivities.
Here is the complete 2023 Hartshorne football schedule:
Aug. 18 vs. Spiro (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Henryetta, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Heavener, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 vs. Savanna, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Stroud, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Mounds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Konawa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Allen, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.
