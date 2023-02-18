HARTSHORNE — Brodie Eddy hit a corner three at the buzzer to send Hartshorne into the half tied with ninth-ranked Calera and get the home fans riled up.
Hartshorne then scored the first eight points of the second half before Calera used a run of its own to reclaim the lead and stall in the final stanza to take a 55-47 win Saturday.
The Miners (4-15) will now play in the consolation bracket of the 2A Area IV tournament at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Hartshorne against Healdton (3-15).
Defense premiered in the opening half Friday as both teams forced turnovers, but Hartshorne snagged momentum with an early seven-point run.
Brett Lindley hit a baseline jumper, Zack Harrison converted a steal to a layup, Jaxxon Rizor made a layup and Payden Battle got a big bucket in the paint during the early swing.
Lindley added a corner three and Harrison followed it with a left-wing triple to help the Miners on the way to a 17-7 advantage through the opening period.
Calera got the first two buckets of the second quarter, but Hartshorne answered to extend the lead.
Natavious Bringinggood got a steal and took it for a euro-step layup, and Harrison got consecutive buckets in the paint as Hartshorne took a 23-11 lead with 5:20 left in the half.
But Calera found a rhythm to pull back within three points before Bringinggood hit a corner three to give the Miners a 26-20 lead with just less than two minutes until the break.
Calera continued its full-court trapping press to force turnovers and go on another run with Nakai Anna and Devin Brown each converting steals into layup to reclaim a 29-26 lead in the final seconds of the half.
Hartshorne then broke the press and Lindley found Eddy in the corner for the buzzer-beating corner three that sent the teams to the locker room tied at the half.
The Miners got momentum rolling against after the break with Bringinggood draining a three from the wing, Lindley slicing the paint for a bucket and later hitting a three.
Calera came back to tie the game against with 3:13 left in the third before closing the quarter with a put back and a steal converted to a layup to just one Miner free throw for a 42-39 advantage.
Hartshorne looked to regain momentum after Battle put back a miss to open the fourth quarter, but Calera's Devin Brown got a dunk to get the away fans on their feet.
Calera dribbled out several possessions down the stretch and Hartshorne resorted to fouling to extend the game before falling just short.
Bringinggood led Hartshorne with 13 points, followed by Lindley with 10, and Harrison and Battle with nine apiece.
