The Cowgirls battled to the end.
Kiowa faced off against Tushka at home on Monday, where the Cowgirls battled but fell 7-2.
The Lady Tigers struck first in the opening frame, plating three to take the early lead.
But the Cowgirls had an answer in the bottom of the inning. Reagan Dominic led with a single, followed by double for Halle Giaudrone to put two on the bags. Mollie Bain next hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring a run for Kiowa.
Tyler Giaudrone later hit a fly ball out to right field, making it a 3-2 game after the opening inning.
Tushka nabbed two more runs in the top of the third inning to extend the lead, but the Cowgirls began to threaten offensively once again every time they took to the plate.
But the Lady Tigers held on defensively, and scored insurance runs to seal the win.
Bain and Dominic led the way offensively with the pair of RBIs, while Bain faced the competition in the circle.
After facing Rattan on the road Tuesday, the Cowgirls will next take the field at the Caney Tournament on Thursday.
Here is a list of reported local slow-pitch scores from 4/4-4/10:
APRIL 4
Crowder 10, Savanna 0
Eufaula 11, Hartshorne 2
Carney 10, Kiowa 1
Stuart 11, Wetumka 3
APRIL 5
Crowder 5, Indianola 4
Crowder 11, Savanna 1
Kiowa 10, Pittsburg 2
Stuart 13, Kiowa 2
Stuart 5, Pittsburg 4
APRIL 6
Tushka 14, Crowder 0
Crowder 11, Wilburton 1
Crowder 13, Calera 7
Rattan 11, Hartshorne 1
Hartshorne 10, Calera 9
Red Oak 13, Kiowa 6
Antlers 10, Kiowa 4
Kiowa 11, Savanna 1
Caney 2, Pittsburg 1 (Ext. Inn.)
Savanna 11, Pittsburg 7
Pittsburg 6, Antlers 5
LeFlore 9, Quinton 0
Stuart 16, Calera 0
Stuart 8, Rattan 5
Hartshorne 12, Wilburton 1
APRIL 7
Ripley 10, Crowder 3
Coalgate 14, Hartshorne 0
Indianola 4, Wewoka 2
Porum 9, Indianola 2
Mulhall-Orlando 15, Indinaola 2
Kiowa 15, Rattan 8
Kiowa 13, Tuska 11
Stuart 14, Kiowa 7
Rattan 8, Pittsburg 4
Wister 23, Quinton 0
Spiro 10, Quinton 0
Dale 9, Stuart 7
APRIL 8
Konwa 8, Indianola 2
APRIL 10
Quinton 8, Crowder 6
Hartshorne 9, Wilburton 1
Pittsburg 12, Savanna 4
McCurtain 19, Quinton 6
