The Miners never gave up the fight.
Hartshorne and Red Oak faced off in the consolation championship of the Coal Miner Classic on Saturday, with the Miners falling in the 7-2 battle.
The Eagles struck first in the top of the second inning, using an RBI single from Isaiah The Boy to take the 1-0 lead.
But the Miners struck right back in the bottom of the third inning. Hayden Morris led off the frame with a single, and an error by the Eagles put Landon Jiles on base with Morris advancing to third. Brennen Kendrick then hit a line drive up the middle, scoring a run and tying up the game.
Red Oak responded with four runs in the next two offensive sides to take a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Hartshorne kept battling in the bottom of the inning. Kelby Thomason hit a double, followed by Jackson Moody with a single to put two on the bags. Malachi Sunagoowie followed with a ground ball put into play, resulting in Thomason scoring and trimming the lead.
The Miners battled to the end, but the Eagles were able to hold on defensively to take the win.
Sunagoowie and Kendrick led the way at the plate with the pair of RBIs, while Moody and Gus Miller combined their efforts on the mound.
After facing off against Buffalo Valley on Tuesday, the Miners will next hit the road to battle Allen on Thursday before returning home to host Seminole on Friday at 1 p.m.
Here is a list of reported local baseball scores from 4/4-4/10:
APRIL 4
Canadian 11, Webbers Falls 1
Indianola 12, Wilson (Henryetta) 0
Caney 9, Kiowa 1
Keota 18, Quinton 2
APRIL 6
Konawa 10, Canadian 2
Crowder 15, Wapanucka 1
Moss 12, Haileyville 2
Ripley 4, Hartshorne 2
Kiowa 8, Rock Creek 2
Tahlequah 10, McAlester 8
Caddo 12, Savanna 0
Stuart 22, Sasakwa 0
Wilburton 5, Red Oak 3
APRIL 7
Crowder 13, Colbert 4
Stonewall 18, Haileyville 8
Hartshorne 10, Wilburton JV 0
Kiowa 1, Coalgate 0
Collinsville 2, McAlester 0
Stuart 8, Weleetka 0
Wilburton 3, Warner 2
APRIL 8
Crowder 8, Kiowa 1
Red Oak 7, Hartshorne 2
Pryor 9, McAlester 5
Muldrow 13, Stuart 7
Tupelo 10, Wilburton 0
APRIL 10
Canadian 16, Quinton 12
Crowder 11, Stuart 9
Tupelo 2, Kiowa 1
Bishop Kelley 7, McAlester 6
Warner 14, Savanna 0
Red Oak 13, Wilburton 5
