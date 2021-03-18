WILBURTON—The Mountaineers were determined to defend their home court.
Eastern (8-8, 4-8) and Western (5-11, 0-11) battled back-and-forth in a Thursday night conference contest, with the Mountaineers knocking away the Pioneers with the 71-60 win.
The Mountaineers wasted no time getting their shots flowing, with buckets from Nigel John, Alvin Miles, and Josh Jones pushing Eastern out to an early 9-1 lead. Another six points from John and a triple from Jones set the Mountaineers even further from their opponents.
But the Pioneers kept chipping away at the Eastern lead, and a free throw would tie the game at 25-25.
This started a back-and-forth from both teams, with one team taking a lead only for the other to chase them down and take it right back. But as the clock ticked toward the locker room visit, Kavion McClain racked up four quick points to put Easter up 34-30 at the half.
In the next half, the teeter-totter struggle for the lead continued, with both teams finding themselves tied 46-46 halfway through the second. But a shot from John and an arcing three-point shot from Braylen Duncan gave the Mountaineers a little wiggle room.
The Pioneers responded with a shot of their own, but Alvin Miles dribbled circles around the defense to make it back up for the Mountaineers. McClain and John followed it up later with back-to-back buckets, and the Mountaineers found themselves leading by eight with 3:30 remaining.
That’s when a three from Western drew the Pioneers to within five points. As the seconds continued to tick down toward the final buzzer, the Mountaineers' defense battled to keep Western at bay, and it would be foul shots sank by Jones on the other end with one minute remaining that would seal away the win for Eastern.
Jones led the way with 23 points, followed by John with 14 points, and Miles with 11 points,
The Mountaineers will next travel to face off against Seminole State and Redlands before returning home to take on NOC-Tonkawa on March. 29 in the final home game of the season.
