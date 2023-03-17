Baseball has had a major impact on Seth Sam’s life.
The McAlester senior’s first foray into baseball began as early as he could remember, and it’s been a part of his life ever since.
“I started when I was little. Like, I started ever since I could walk,” Sam said.
Sam recounted a story of his family moving to McAlester and realtor and former Buff Randy Saunier giving him his first baseball.
Many years and memories on the diamond followed. Once Sam made it into high school, he said his game really started to take form.
“I really developed sophomore into junior season,” he said.
Baseball soon opened up a path that extended beyond high school for Sam. A summer ball coach who also happened to be a pitching coach at Murray State College got Sam in contact with the Aggies — and things started to snowball from there.
Soon, Sam took an official visit to the college. And just a few days later, one text changed his life.
“(The coach) texted me later that week and said ‘we want you to come play ball for us,’” he said. “It was really exciting for me and my family.”
But baseball isn’t the only post-high school aspiration for Sam. Upon graduation from Murray State, Sam plans to attend the University of Oklahoma for meteorology school.
“I’ve always liked storms and the way they’ve developed,” he said. “They’ve always intrigued me.”
But Sam was quick to point out he didn’t want to just be the guy reporting on the weather — he wanted to be out in the elements.
“I don’t want to be one of the guys in the studio. I want to be one of the guys out there,” he said.
Looking back on his baseball career to this point, Sam said last year’s regional tournament win to advance McAlester to state for the first time in a decade will forever stay ingrained in his mind.
After all, he was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Buffs — striking out eight, including the final batter — sealing away the regional title win as his teammates rushed to meet him on the mound.
“It was unreal, especially getting to pitch in the regional championship, dogpiling on the field — I mean, that’s something that I’ll never forget,” he said.
Although this will be Sam’s final season in a McAlester uniform, he’s thankful for the journey baseball has taken him on to this point. But he said the job’s not done yet.
He and the Buffs have their sights set on high goals this season — and Sam said they’re forging the mindset to achieve them.
“Just staying focused,” Sam said. “If we stay true to our identity, we’ve got the guys to do it. We’re quick this year, so we should have a great run.”
