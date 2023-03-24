Rylee Monroe is grateful to be surrounded by loving friends and family.
The McAlester senior first began her career in soccer with club ball in the sixth grade, had a break at the beginning of high school, and returned to the game in her junior season.
“I’ve always played with my friends,” Monroe said of reasons for her return. “So being on a team with them is just fun.”
Monroe and the Lady Buffs have enjoyed plenty of success in past seasons. But this one will be her final for the black and gold. Monroe said she was having a mix of feelings about it all, but was looking forward to what the season and last months of the school year have in store.
“I’m excited,” she said. “It’s a good year…(but) also sad, because you get to leave and go out into the world.”
Outside of soccer, Monroe is also a member of the cheer squad — helping keep her actively involved throughout the year in many different ways.
But when she does get time to herself, Monroe said she likes to just be with friends and family and enjoy the downtime.
“We just hang out,” she said. “It’s nice (to slow down).”
After graduation, Monroe plans to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton to obtain her associate’s degree in behavioral science, and advance to East Central University in Ada to obtain a bachelor’s and master’s in counseling with the goal of being a child guidance counselor.
Monroe said she has had a lot of support throughout her life, and didn’t hesitate to point out those that she considered at the top of that list.
“My family,” she said without missing a beat.
And while she’s in her final months of high school, Monroe is committed to enjoying every minute with her friends and family. She also had a little advice for those that will coming up into high school and embarking on their own journeys — so that they, too, can make the most out of their experience.
“Have fun,” she said. “Don’t give up, even if you get stressed and in your head. Because that’s what a coach looks for — somebody that never gives up.”
