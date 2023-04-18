Presley Monroe is always ready to run toward her next adventure.
The McAlester senior’s journey through soccer began about six years ago, but she said there was a period where she stepped away for a bit.
“I took a break and did cheer for a while, and then I came back (to soccer) my junior year,” Monroe said.
But soon, the game began calling to Monroe once more — and with the forward making her return to the pitch her junior season.
“I missed it,” she said. “I love scoring, or at least try to.”
So now, Monroe spends her time with both cheer and soccer. But outside of athletics, she said she prefers to slow things down — spending time with herself and loved ones.
“Have time to myself,” she said. “Hang out with family and friends.”
Monroe will have only a few more weeks left of her days at McAlester High School, but said she is excitedly looking forward to the future.
She even already has a career path that she plans to pursue after her high school graduation.
“I want to get a degree in sonography,” Monroe said.
Monroe talked of the people that have been with her every step of her journey through life, but said she had no bigger support than the three people closest to her heart.
“My mom, dad, and sister,” she said.
And while she’ll be hanging up her black and gold at the end of this school year, she knows it’s the beginning of the next adventure. Still, she had some simple but sage advice for those whose journeys are just beginning.
“I would say ‘don’t give up, and have fun,’” she said.
