Madigan Griffith is taking a different kind of journey through athletics this season.
The McAlester senior is a multi-sport athlete, but suffered a torn meniscus and ACL during softball season that has sidelined her during basketball season.
But she’s not letting any of that get in her way, still staying actively involved as a sort of player-coach and manager for the Lady Buffs — and being the biggest supporter.
Griffith’s journey through sports started in seventh grade when she made the move to McAlester. She said her favorite thing about athletics are the bonds formed with her coaches and teammates.
“Definitely the family that comes with it,” she said. “That’s like the hardest part that comes with (my injury). These girls, like, I would do anything for them…I love that bond…I love that, and the coaches that support you.”
And Griffith has already made her mark with McAlester basketball. She played valuable minutes during the Lady Buffs’ run to being named Class 5A State champions last season, including during the title game.
Griffith said that she’s normally high-energy — but when asked to go in the game, any stress seemed to melt away.
“Most of the time, I’m like this squirrel out there,” she laughed. “And in the state championship game, I had the confidence…and so in that state game, was I nervous? Yes, but coach (Jarrod) Owen wouldn’t put me in if he didn’t have confidence. So it kind of calmed me.”
Outside of sports, Griffith said she loves to cook. She said she enjoys preparing a variety of dishes — but that her chicken wing recipes stand out above the rest.
After high school, Griffith wants to get her real estate license while also attending college to get a degree in business. But she also said she wants to possibly seek another path through education, becoming a teacher and a coach.
“A lot of teachers and coaches have impacted me, so I’d love to do that for other kids,” she said.
Griffith said she’s had many people in her corner over the years, supporting her through everything from athletics to every day life. And she began naming some of those that she said has helped make an impact on her life.
“My grandmother, first of all. She’s always been my number one fan,” Griffith said. “And Suzanne Carney is like my biggest fan ever. That woman is always with me right there…and there’s lots of coaches — Kelli Eales, obviously coach Owen, coach (Courtney) Beshears…and Ana Ponce, Jada’s mom.
“I feel like every family I find, they’re just like ‘I love you so much’ and I’m like ‘I love you too!’” she laughed.
And although Griffith’s time in high school will come to an end after this school year, she’s thankful for all the people she has met, the memories made, and the challenges she has overcome through the years.
So she shared a little advice for the next generation, giving a peek into how she’s powered past adversity and become the person she is today.
“You can’t let the outside world effect you, with the negative things people say,” Griffith said. “Mentally, you have to know in your head that ‘I can and will be great.’ And it’s going to be uncommon — but you are great, and you are going to do great things.”
