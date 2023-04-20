Logan Harden likes to stay on the move.
The McAlester senior has been playing the game of soccer since the age of four, and said he began athletics at the urging of his parents.
“They said I had to play a sport,” he laughed.
But Harden soon fell in love, saying his favorite part of the game is getting to be active with friends.
“Getting out of the house, mostly,” he joked. “I just don’t like sitting still.”
Harden’s activity hasn’t come without some cost, however, as he recalled a story from his childhood about a time the ball got a little away from his feet.
“I broke a window when I was like eight,” Harden said. “I just had a ball, passing on the house — and it got off of the ground.”
“I was just a fluke,” he added. “(The worst part) is it was my bedroom window.”
But now Harden has made his way into senior season and young adulthood. He said it was a bittersweet feeling, but he’s still determined to power his way forward toward his goals.
“It’s sad,” he said. “But what are you going to do?”
After high school, Harden planes to attend University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond with the intent of acquiring a mechanical engineering degree.
But looking back on his life, he said he was surrounded by his biggest supporters, crediting his close family and friends for being there every step of the way.
The next great adventure awaits Harden as he continues running into the future. And while he will bolt into a new phase of his life, he advised the next generation as they begin moving toward their own goals.
“I know it’s kind of generic, but it’s true. Just treat others how you want to be treated. Because if you end up pushing a 300-pound dude, he’s probably going to smack you in the mouth,” he laughed.
