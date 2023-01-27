Lilly Autrey smiled as she thought about the last few years of her life.
The McAlester senior said her basketball journey started in eighth grade, and she’s grown up through her high school years with the game. She said her favorite thing about basketball is the speed, and forging a new kind of family.
“I like how fast-paced it is, and the team bond that you have,” Autrey said.
And even though this is her last season of high school basketball, she’s been excited about the possibilities. After all, the team is the defending Class 5A State champion, and Autrey said she knows the Lady Buffs can accomplish great things together.
“Very excited about this year,” she said. “I feel like if we work together as a team and do our very best, we can do it.”
Audrey said her role on the team is to fill in at whatever role is asked of her. She does a little bit of it all, and said she’s happy to do anything to help her team.
“I run just about everything,” she laughed. “It just depends.”
Outside of basketball, Autrey said she enjoys photography as hobby — one she could potentially turn into a full-time job. But there’s also another occupation that has caught her eye as well.
“I like to take pictures and can hopefully make a career out of that,” she said. “And maybe become a pilot. I’ve been thinking about that…I just have always wanted to fly, and I think it’d be really cool to be in the air.”
Autrey said she’ll be heading off to college after high school graduation, chasing her dreams. But as she looked back on her life, she said there were two special people that have been in her corner from the beginning.
“Definitely my parents,” she said. “My dad has always helped me with everything I need.”
And as she prepares to embark on the next chapter of her life, Autrey gave some advice to the next generation of Lady Buffs on how to make the most out of not just playing sports, but everything in their lives that they have a passion to pursue.
“You’ve definitely got to give a 120 percent. You’ve got to work hard, and never quit,” she said. “Because you may not be the best at whatever you do, but as long as you keep working hard — even if you’re not the best — you’re doing your best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.