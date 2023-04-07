Kyle Rodriguez has always been about enjoying the things in his life.
The McAlester senior has been playing soccer since he was a young kid, so long that it’s always been a part of him.
“It’s been basically my whole life,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said there are many aspects to love about soccer — but for him, it’s how it builds connections with other people.
“I just enjoy the game,” he said. “I love how it’s easy to bring people together with the game.”
He reminisced on moments where he made instant connections with people through their mutual love of the game.
“I just love how it’s able to do that,” he said.
Outside of soccer, Rodriquez is a member of the Pride of McAlester band, attends First Baptist Church of McAlester, and is a student in the McAlester High School aviation program.
He said his original plan after high school was to use that knowledge to take to the skies, but plans changed when he received an even higher calling.
“I was originally planning to be a commercial pilot,” Rodriguez said. “But over last summer, I was actually called into the ministry, so now my plans have completely (changed).”
He said he will attend Oklahoma Baptist University after graduation to major in pastoral ministries.
Rodriguez talked of many people in his life that have had major impacts, especially his family. He also pointed to a former percussion director that he said made a lasting impression.
“He really pushed me as a musician, but also as a person,” he said. “He really helped me to grow as a person and in my skills.”
Rodriguez is excited to see where the next chapter of life takes him. He reminisced about his journey to get to this point, and gave some advice to the next generation who — like him — are finding their paths forward.
“Don’t get discouraged. But if you do, just keep going,” Rodriguez said. “It’s very easy to get discouraged, and you just shut down and stop…and those are the things I regret. But whenever you keep working at it, and you keep trying to get better and better — especially if it’s something you enjoy.
“Just live that thing to the fullest,” he continued. “If you really enjoy something and really work on it, you can go a long way.”
