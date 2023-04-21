Kaitilin Timmons likes to keep herself busy.
The McAlester senior participates in a bevy of activities, and added another to her plate as she joined the sidelines of Buffs soccer matches as a team manager.
“A lot of my friends are on the team, and one of the boys came up to me and asked me if I’d be willing to do it,” Timmons said.
Timmons said she had already been to many games and knows a lot of the players through some of her other activities, so it became a no-brainer when she was asked to join them this year.
“A lot of them are in band or other curricular (activities) with me, and I did watch a lot of their games last year,” she said.
Outside of her duties at the pitch, Timmons participates in band and choir at McAlester, and was also in the spring musical. In her free time, she also enjoys painting and the arts.
“I do a lot,” she laughed.
But Timmons said painting and drawing are some of her favorite hobbies — so much so, she plans to use that as motivation for her future career after high school graduation.
“I want to be an art teacher,” she said. “I’m going to attend Northeastern State in Tahlequah and pursue art education.”
Timmons said she felt it was bittersweet seeing her time at McAlester High School come to an end, especially because of how impactful everything and everyone has been throughout her life as a Lady Buff.
“It’s a lot, and it’s at the end where everything stops,” she said. “And you’re approaching it and it’s terrifying because I’ve done so much throughout my four years here.”
And speaking on those impactful people, Timmons said her biggest support came from several special people.
“My mom. My mom is a huge supporter of me, and my stepdad,” she said. “And the Sutmillers…they’re huge in my life and I love them dearly.”
Although she’ll be painting a new picture in her life’s next chapter, Timmons said she’s thankful for everything the last four years. And gave advice for the next generation of young people, intimating that it’s okay to color outside the lines.
“Don’t change yourself for others. Even if you feel like you have to just for them to stay in your life,” Timmons said. “Don’t do it. Be as loud as you want, say whatever is on your mind. Don’t be silenced by people just because you want to be friends with them.”
