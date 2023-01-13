Jalen Spears is always on the move.
The McAlester senior is active in athletics, and said she first started playing basketball in the fourth grade. But while she can't pinpoint one single detail as her favorite aspect of the game, she said she enjoys each time she steps onto the court.
"It's just the atmosphere," Spears said. "I've just always loved playing it. I just enjoy it."
Spears was a later addition to the Lady Buffs, moving to McAlester from Wilburton last season. She said she was nervous at first but was welcomed with open arms and soon adapted to her new home.
She said her pregame routine involves some food and relaxation while listening to music. Her approach to each game is to always find a way to contribute -- whether she's on the floor or not.
"Even if you're on the bench, you're still so much part of the team," Spears said.
When she's not on the court, Spears tends to stay on the move. She also competes for the McAlester track team, where she has placed at last year's state meet as the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles.
But even when she's not competing, she's still churning up a trail.
"I like to run in my free time," Spears laughed. "And then I just spend time with my family, like my dad. It's either gym, running, or home."
Spears said family was important to her, and she's thankful to have their support through everything. And she highlighted one family member who has always been in her corner.
"My sister," she said. "She tries to be there for everything, but she always tries to keep my head up. Not just school related, but with everything in my life."
After high school, Spears wants to run track at the collegiate level. She also said she'd like to pursue a career into sonography after her athletic career.
But while she's thinking about the future, Spears said she's grateful for the journey she's been on up to this point. And she imparted some advice on the next generation who will be working to achieve their goals just like she and her teammates have done.
"I just want them to know, criticism always isn't a bad thing. And to keep your head up," she said. "Like if you miss a shot, go get that shot. Don't sit there and dwell on it...have confidence when you go in, and don't be afraid of messing up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.