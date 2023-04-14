Jacy Martinez draws love and inspiration from those around her.
The McAlester senior is in her final season with the Lady Buffs soccer program, and said her inspiration to play began with her family and watching her siblings play.
“I’d see them running and chasing after a ball, and I’d see them making a score and glory for that goal,” she said.
But soccer isn’t the only athletic passion for Martinez. She recalled how another game also grabbed her attention, so she pursued a career in that as well. Now, she’s a multi-sport athlete at McAlester.
“My whole family was all about soccer and I wanted to do something different,” Martinez said. “So I ended up joining volleyball my eighth grade year.”
But when she’s not busy with athletics, Martinez said she likes to take a more laid back approach — preferring to slow down and enjoy the company of loved ones — and also taking on responsibilities in the work force.
“Hang out with friends, have time to myself relaxing and not stressing over anything,” she said. “And go to work.”
Martinez said she was having mixed feelings about this being her final year of high school. There are many things and people that she said she will miss as she prepares to graduate and explore a new chapter of her life.
“I’m sad/happy, because you’re leaving your childhood, you’re not going to see your friends anymore, not hanging out as much, and you’re going to have responsibilities,” she said.
After high school, Martinez said she has a few plans in mind for a career.
“Hopefully become a businesswoman. If that doesn’t work out, become a flight attendant,” she said.
Looking back on her life, Martinez said she had a strong circle of support from her loved ones — but maybe none stronger than those who have been there since the beginning.
“My family, my friends,” she said. “But mostly my parents.”
While she will be moving beyond her time in McAlester in a few weeks, Martinez is still excited for what the future could bring. And she shared a word of advice for the next generation of Buffaloes as they too make their own journeys through high school.
“Don’t stress over it too much,” she said. “Feelings for certain things don’t last that long. If you feel the need to move on to something else, don’t hold yourself back. And enjoy life, because it goes away really fast.”
