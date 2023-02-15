Ethan Gillespie is headed to the next level.
The senior Buffalo signed his National Letter of Intent to play college baseball for Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas, during a signing ceremony at McAlester High School on Wednesday, surrounded by family and friends.
“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “To get the opportunity to go play at the next level, it’s pretty awesome.”
Gillespie said it was a friend that first helped put him on the Red Ravens Radar, and the dominoes started falling from there.
“He mentioned me, and they got hooked up with me,” he said. “I went on a visit, and they offered me on the visit. It was super quick, within a week, week and a half. It happened that fast.”
Gillespie has seen a lot of success with the Buffaloes, including a return to the state tournaments for the first time since 2012. He also has made waves individually, being named the McAlester News-Capital All Area Baseball First Team catcher with a .393 batting average, .553 on-base percentage, three home runs, 44 RBI, 47 runs scored in the 2022 spring season.
But he still has one final season this spring with the Buffs before graduation and college ball, and Gillespie said he’s looking forward to getting started — but doesn’t want to be hasty writing the final chapter of his high school career.
“It’s one of them bittersweet moments, I think,” he said. “I’m ready for it to start and get it done senior season, and go have a blast. But on the back side, I don’t know if I want it to go too fast.”
Gillespie said there were many people to thank for being with him every step of the journey, and getting him to this point in his life and career. He’s making his dreams come true, and so many people have had a hand in making him the young man and player he is today.
“I want to thank my coaches, obviously. They got me there, believed in me. My parents have done everything, and they’re willing to do everything for me and want to see me succeed,” he said. “And all my friends always have my back.”
In May, Gillespie will hang up his black and gold for the final time, trading it in for Raven red as a new journey begins. He said he’s already setting a simple, yet fruitful goal for himself as he races into his future in baseball.
“Just be as successful as I can, and go play for as long as I can,” he said.
