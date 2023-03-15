Dulce Lopez likes to take a positive approach to everything in her life.
The McAlester senior said her soccer career began in seventh grade with McAlester United, thanks to a little persuasion from her mother.
“My mom kind of forced me. She kind of forces me into everything,” Lopez laughed. “But I’m kind of glad she did.”
Lopez made the most of the opportunity, and gained a passion for the sport. She said her favorite aspect of the game is simply being around friends and getting to come together as a team.
“Probably just being with friends,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. I get to laugh a lot.”
Lopez said she’s been excited to spend her final season as a Lady Buff with her teammates, but admitted the work leading up to the start of the spring sport involved plenty behind-the-scenes work.
“It’s a lot of conditioning,” she said. “You know, it’s necessary for doing good in-season.”
Outside of soccer, Lopez taps into her musical talents. She’s a member of the McAlester High School band where she plays clarinet, and also rocks out on the drum set at her church.
After graduation, Lopez plans to attend college. She said she hasn’t picked out a major just yet, but will look to get her basics done at Eastern Oklahoma State College as she figures things out from there.
Looking back on her life, Lopez didn’t hesitate to point out her two closest supporters who are not only always in her corner, but her biggest motivators as well.
“Definitely my mom and dad,” she said. “My mom, she’s definitely more the one that pushes me to do things, and my dad encourages me more.”
Lopez said she is excited about the mystery and possibilities of the future, and is ready to see what is in store for her in the world. And she’s going to take the same approach as she has with everything in her life — while also passing on that same wisdom to the next generation.
“I would say just not get stressed,” Lopez said. “I feel like a lot of people tend to worry about things too much. I prefer to have fun and not think about things as much. Just live very light-heartedly.”
