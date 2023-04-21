Desiree Torres has always been excited to see what the world has to offer.
The McAlester senior keeps herself busy with lots of extracurricular activities, and added another to her slate when she joined Buffs soccer as a manager.
“I’m friends with a lot of them, and I knew them all from band and choir or something else,” Torres said.
Outside of soccer, Torres said her other activities include drama, choir, speech and debate, the spring musical, and more.
“I’m in all sorts of things. Like the musical, speech and debate, I do quite a bit — all in the fine arts,” she said. “I love speaking and acting. It’s my favorite thing.”
And although her time in high school will be coming to an end soon, Torres said she’s already made a plan for her next chapter of life.
“I’m joining the military and going into the Navy,” she said.
And while serving her country, Torres said she’s going to use the opportunity to continue to expand her horizons.
“I have a lot of ideas that I want to do, but I’m not very for sure what I want to do (yet),” she said. “But I want to get out, and I want to experience the world.”
Torres said she will be able to challenge herself in new ways, gain new experiences, and continue to grow as a person.
“I just want to go out into the world and have that experience, and grow mentally and physically stronger,” she said.
But as she looked back on her time at McAlester, Torres said she was able to grow into who she is today thanks to all of those involved in her education over the years being some of her biggest supporters.
“I would say my teachers. I’ve had really good teachers over the years,” she said. “Whether that would be my band directors, my drama teacher from last year, (Ra’Shaud) Buie — just all my teachers.”
Torres is excited to see what her life has in store beyond graduation. And after all she has learned, she passed along some of that wisdom to the younger generation that will be growing and finding themselves — even speaking to her younger self in the process.
“You’re going to make mistakes no matter what. So you just need to realize you need to learn from them and just move on, instead of having those mistake hold you back,” Torres said. “I think I needed to hear that when I was younger, too.”
