Cole Allen is heading to the E.
The McAlester senior was surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and teammates during a signing celebration ceremony at McAlester High School on Thursday.
Allen signed his commitment to play college basketball at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, and said it was a great moment years in the making finally coming to fruition.
“I’m happy about it,” Allen said. “I mean, it’s been my dream since I was little.”
Allen finished his season at McAlester averaging 18.6 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks per game. He had offers from a few difference schools, but said the Mountaineers environment was one he wanted to immerse himself in.
“Just the coaching staff, and the way that they play,” he said.
Allen said it was a dream come true to be able to sign to become a college athlete. But he admitted that the moment he put pen to paper sent an electric feeling through his body.
“Yeah, I was pretty nervous,” he smiled. “I was nervous, but happy at the same time.”
Allen was excited to be able to have the ceremony not only in front of the whole school via the Buff TV broadcast, but to be surrounded by his family, friends, coaches, and teammates — many of whom were sporting Mountaineer blue for the occasion.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I’m really grateful that everybody got to come out, and that I got to sign today.”
But while he was enjoying the moment, Allen said his work was far from over. He’s got a little time before he eventually joins his new squad, and he’ll be using the lead up to that day wisely.
“I’m getting back in the gym more,” he said. “And a little more ball handling.”
Still, Allen took a moment to soak everything in Thursday. And he made sure to give a shout out to some of those that have influence him and been by his side in his journey.
“My family and the coaches I’ve had all my life,” he said.
