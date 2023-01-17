Cole Allen took a moment and reflected on the last four years of his life.
The McAlester guard said it’s almost hard to believe he’s in his final year of high school, and that he’s embarked on his senior basketball season.
“It’s just flying by, it’s crazy,” Allen said. “I still feel like last year I was a freshman.”
Allen said his basketball journey really took off in the fourth grade, when he decided he was going to become serious in the sport. Since then, he’s grown into a formidable player — with one attribute he said is his best.
“Shooting the three ball,” he smiled.
Before games, Allen said he likes to get focused up, listening to music and going over the game plan in his mind. and he’s already set a major season-long goal for himself as well.
“I want to try and hit 2,000 points this year,” he said. “I think I’m at 1,400-1,500, somewhere in there (before this season).”
But outside of basketball, Allen said he can usually be found spending time outdoors hunting and fishing — and said he nabbed a pretty significant catch back in the warmer months.
“I caught a six-pound bass this summer,” he said.
After high school, Allen host received multiple offers and plans to play college basketball, while also obtaining a degree in accounting.
“I’ve always been really good at math, and it’s something I’ve been thinking about (pursuing),” he said.
Allen said he’s received a lot of support throughout his life, but he gave the most credit to those who have been with him every step of the journey.
“My mom, dad, my late grandpa, my grandma, my other grandparents,” he said. “Pretty much my whole family.”
And while he will be graduating high school and starting a new chapter of his life after this season, he’s thankful for the road he’s been able to travel to get to this point. and he advised the next generation to follow a simple method to following their own dreams.
“You’ve gotta work,” he said. “That’s all there is to it. You’ve just got to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.