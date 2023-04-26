Two Lady Buffs are headed back to the state tournament.
McAlester golfers Abigail Brown and Emily Shelton joined their teammates in traveling Tuesday to Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club in Kingston for the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regional, where the pair qualified to advance out of the regional and into the state tournament.
Brown shot a 93 on the day while Shelton scored a 98 — placing themselves as some of the top individual golfers in the regional. According to OSSAA rules, only the top four medalists — regardless of whether they are on a qualifying team — advance as individual qualifiers, as well as the next six individuals.
Both Brown and Shelton will be making a return to the state tournament after the Lady Buffs qualified as a team and participated in the 2022 OSSAA Class 5A Girls Golf State tournament at the same course in Kingston. Shelton finished last year’s tournament with scores of 103 and 100 in the 36-hole tournament, while Brown finished with scores of 108 and 117.
McAlester coach Justin Bond said this season he has seen so much growth out of all the Lady Buffs, and said they have not only strengthened their game, but their confidence as well — which bodes well for the black and gold moving into the future.
“A confident player is a better player,” he said. “I’m just really happy to see McAlester golf and the McAlester golf program move in a positive direction with that confidence and the things we’re trying to do and be about here.”
The 2023 OSSAA Class 5A Girls Golf State tournament is scheduled for May 3-4 at Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club in Ardmore. It will be a two-day, 36-hole tournament — pitting the top girls golfers around the state to find the team and individual champions.
