Kydel Billy whooped and hollered as McAlester sent its seniors out with a win.
The McAlester wrestling coach praised his team for their efforts in a 55-20 win Friday against Madill on senior night.
"I'm proud of my seniors," Billy said. "They both have less than two years starting and they've gone out and competed.
"They're a good group, they're scrappy and they're not going to take a beating," he added.
Billy said the group got experience against a tough Carl Albert tournament field this season and turned a corner in their level of toghness.
He said the team continued showing that toughness and followed through on their matches through the end Friday.
"We wrestled pretty solid and we wrestled for six straight minutes," Billy said. "We got in a bad habit the past couple weeks of not wrestling six minutes, pulling our foot off the peddle at the end of the round, but we fixed that problem and we fought them.
"We wrestled with passion and we wrestled with intensity," Billy said.
McAlester got going early with a Madill forfeit — and then Lee Moore came back to get a pin with .5 seconds in the second period for a 6-0 lead that got the crowd and the coach on their feet.
Madill pull back within 11-10 in the next few matches, but the Buffaloes then started to pull away.
Senior Adam Dixon started the 132 class with a first-period takedown then battled back and forth in the second before getting a a pin with 23.4 seconds left.
McAlester's Colton Swango started the 138 class with with a takedown and lost an escape in both the first and second periods. But he fought in the third and finished a pin with 1:33 left to help McAlester take a 23-10 lead.
Reedus Bowman went on to take a pin late in the second period in the 150 class on the way to a 29-14 lead for the Buffs.
McAlester then got quick pins from Kenneth Carter in the 157 class and Axton Gibson 175 class to continue pulling away on the way to the win.
"I told them (after the match) that it was senior night but our freshmen came through," Billy said.
Billy said six freshmen got pulled up to varsity to help with low numbers after several forfeits in various classes throughout the season.
He said the young wrestlers — including a decisive win for the junior high team earlier in the night — gave him hope for the future.
"The junior high went out and took care of business, they got a lot of pins and they won by like 50 points so I think the future of wrestling is bright here," Billy said. "I want to be here to see it through."
Billy said the win gives McAlester momentum heading into the regional tournament.
He said McAlester's schedules was tough this year as he tried to prepare the Buffs for postseason competition.
"Hopefully we embraced the extremely difficult schedule and hopefully we're ready," Billy said. "Nothing else matters until regionals. Everything's practice until then so they can't worry about earlier losses. I've seen kids that have had eight wins go on to make the state tournament because they have tough schedules. We have some guys with losing records but we take on tough teams.
"I try to get a tough schedule so we are ready come regionals," he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.