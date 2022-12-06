Fans went to Hook Eales Stadium to take in the historic McAlester-Ada rivalry on Tuesday — but for wrestling this time.
McAlester wrestling coach Kydel Billy said he liked the fight his team put up despite the loss in Tuesday's rivalry match and he enjoyed bringing something different to the program with the outdoor dual.
"It was pretty cool," Billy said. "I think the kids enjoyed the environment. The first time we ever did this and I had a lot of fun."
McAlester opened the dual at 113 pounds with sophomore Kam Hutch getting a pin with 52 seconds left in the first period.
But Ada came back with a pin and took the next two matches on McAlester forfeits.
"We can't really fill a lineup — that's our biggest thing," Billy said. The coach said multiple forfeits Tuesday hurt the team score after the number of athletes participating dwindled this year.
Billy said the young Buffs have two seniors, three juniors and rely on several underclassmen that all battled.
McAlester's Adam Dixon battled back and forth with Ada's Jake Bohannon at 138 pounds before falling short in the third period as the Cougars took a 21-6 lead.
Freshman Reedus Bowman took two points in the first period at 144 pounds before Ada's Braydon Price pulled away a bit in the second period.
Bowman avoided two pins and nearly got one of his own as he seemed to be taking back momentum — but Price got a pin in the final 10 seconds.
"He battled, I think the nerves just got to him with this being the biggest experience for him," Billy said.
McAlester won the next two bouts with Ada forfeits to pull back within 27-18.
Sophomore Kenneth Carter came in aggressive at 157 pounds with two takedowns and a near fall against Ada's J.B. Coyle.
Carter kept at it and completed a pin with 26 seconds left in the first period that brought McAlester within 27-24.
"Kenneth has already been through a ringer of competition this year," Billy said. "We're looking for big things from him. We're looking for big things from Kam."
But McAlester dropped the next two bouts in the first period, lost another in the third period and lost the last class via forfeit.
Billy said last year's season saw the Buffs finish 2-7, but he thought they could have flipped the record with a full roster eliminating some forfeits in various classes.
"The struggle is just getting kids out," Billy said. "This is the toughest sport out there and some kids just don't want to do it anymore. We blast that heater full blast and we get going, but the sport gets tougher and we don't have as many kids."
Billy said he was proud of the effort all around and is excited about the future, including after seeing a competitive dual with the junior high.
He credited the coaching staff with turning students into successful wrestlers and hoped for more athletes to join the ranks.
"The coaching is there, we just need numbers," Billy said.
