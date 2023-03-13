The Buffs are earning more postseason honors.
McAlester wrestling had multiple Buffs earn selections from the Oklahoma Coaches Association for its All State and All Star teams.
Coach Kydel Billy was selected to coach the OCA Large East All State team. Billy helped lead the Buffs to a district duals runner-up title while also having two individual wrestlers — Kam Hutchison and Kenneth Carter — earn state tournament qualification, including runner-up honors for Hutchison.
Two more Buffs were also named as All Star wrestlers for their efforts this season.
Adam Dixon was named as one of two Class 5A All Stars in the 132-pound class, being joined alongside Shawnee’s Christien Taylor.
And in the 190-pound class, Yahan Molina was named a 5A All Star alongside Glenpool’s Kevin Lund.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association All State wrestling matches are set to take place later this summer, pitting the East winners vs. the West winners.
