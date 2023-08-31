It was a Pittsburg County showdown as the Lady Buffs and Lady Cougars met at the net.
In the first-ever meeting between McAlester and Canadian volleyball Thursday at the McAlester Activities Center, the Lady Buffs powered their way forward to take a 3-0 win (25-9, 25-13, 25-13) over the Lady Cougars.
The Lady Buffs struck first with kills from Gracey Glenn and Kylee Glover, as well as a service ace from Cozy Melton. But the Lady Cougars, in their inaugural season as a program, battled back to cut into the McAlester lead.
McAlester kept pushing forward, using points from Glenn, Glover, and Maddie Harvey to push into a 13-3 lead as Canadian called a timeout. On the other side, the Lady Buffs found a rhythm once again, riding the momentum out to a 25-9 win int he first set.
In the beginning of the second set, Laynie McDowell and Hanah Harrison got McAlester on the board first. Glover and Logan Braddish added in kills as well, pushing the Lady Buffs ahead.
But Canadian responded with a scoring run of its own, and used service aces from Sierra Madewell and a kill from Kirsten Clark to tie up the set at 7-7.
McDowell and Glenn had an answer for the Lady Cougar run, setting McAlester off on its own scoring run that resulted in a 25-13 set win.
Melton started the third set serving for McAlester, and earned three quick aces to give the Lady Buffs the opening lead. Elli Bass and Jaelyn Mascoto added in kills of their own, extending the McAlester lead.
The Lady Cougars kept fighting, using points and a pair of aces from Sierra Madewell and Shyanne Madewell to keep Canadian right behind the Lady Buffs.
But McAlester kept its foot on the accelerator, and earned a 25-13 set win to seal away the match.
McAlester moves to 9-7 with the win, and will next host Seminole in the MAC on Sept. 7 before heading out on the highway to face Coweta Sept. 12.
Canadian moves to 2-6 on the year, and will next hit the road to face Hulbert on Sept. 7 before returning home to host Braggs on Sept. 8.
