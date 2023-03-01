The Buffs and Lady Buffs are ready to hit the pitch.
McAlester boys and girls soccer is returning to action with the start of its spring season this week, with a new season of opportunity ahead of them.
The Lady Buffs finished the 2022 season with a record of 12 wins and just four losses with the second playoff appearance in program history, where coach Charlette Moss said program consistency is a key to continue powering forward.
“I’m hoping that we can continue that consistency moving forward into the playoffs and take it as deep into the playoffs as we can,” Moss said.
The Buffs powered to a strong showing last season, with coach Rashad Buie saying a strong finish to last season would be a springboard for 2023.
“We’ve got to finish strong and use this to build us moving forward,” Buie said.
Now, the Buffs and Lady Buffs are looking forward to making history in the 2023 season. After the graduation of last year’s senior class, these McAlester rosters have rosters with a bevy of young talent to go along with veteran leadership — as senior Emma Harrison pointed out.
“I’m excited to get the season going,” she said. “I’m kind of sad and nervous, because we lost a lot of people, seniors from last year. So we’ve got a really young group this year.”
Senior Logan Harden said he was excited about what opportunities awaited he and his team, but was a little sad that this would be his last season at McAlester.
“What’re you going to do,” he joked, before saying he was excited to get started.
Not only will the Lady Buffs and Buffs look to make the playoffs, but pursue a path to reach as far as they can. And just as Kyle Rodriquez pointed out, they’re going to be on the attack to make their dreams become a reality.
“With the formation that we’re running, it’s like super, hyper-offensive formation,” he said. “All the offense is up there, all the midfield is up there, and then two of four defenders are also up there on the attack. So we’ve got eight people on the attack.
The Buffs and Lady Buffs have been hard at work first with offseason practices before transitioning to scrimmage play in late February. Both teams saw plenty of successes and hard-nosed days at practice.
Which, as Dulce Lopez noted, is key to powering themselves forward.
“It’s really tiring because it’s a lot of conditioning,” she laughed. “But it’s necessary for doing good in the season.”
