McAlester Public Schools have decided to cancel activities during spring break in response to novel coronavirus concerns. The school released a statement on the decision early Friday afternoon.
"McAlester Public Schools, effective immediately, all extra curricular activities are canceled beginning tomorrow, Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 22, 2020," the statement said. "This includes any and all games, practices, and scrimmages. The District will continue to monitor and reevaluate as next week progresses."
McAlester athletic director John Homer said the move came after school administration received an update from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
"She gave all the ins and outs," Homer said. "We sat down as an administration and decided we’re going to shut it down for the week."
Homer said that because of the upcoming spring break and all the travel that would be involved, McAlester officials thought that taking a breather would be the best path forward and allow for new and updated information to develop.
"This was the safe thing to do with people traveling. We just said that to stay on the safe side, we’re going to shut it down," Homer said. "We’ll look and see how everything has progressed and make a decision to go forward."
Homer said that he and the administration stand by their decision. They will receive another update from Hofmeister at the end of next week, and will assess the situation before making a decision on how to proceed when students are set to return to the classroom.
"It’s all precautionary. It’s for the safety of our kids. Whenever we’ve canceled, we’ve never lost a kid," Homer said. "When kids are involved…their safety comes first. I know some of them are going to be disappointed.
"It was the the right thing to do."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
