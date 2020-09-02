McAlester is looking for another opponent after a Sallisaw employee tested positive for COVID-19 and forced a cancellation of this Friday's scheduled football game.
Sallisaw Public Schools released a statement regarding the case within the district.
"We are working with the (Sequoyah County) Health Department on Contact Tracing and determining who will need to be quarantined. The administration is contacting staff and parents of those students who had sufficient interaction with the employee to require quarantine."
McAlester Public Schools released its own statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the cancellation.
"This Friday nights football game against Sallisaw has been cancelled. The Sallisaw Athletic Director contacted our office this afternoon at 2:45p.m. to inform us that they would not be playing," it said. "The game will not be made up and as of now we are looking for another opponent for this Friday night. If we find another opponent we will make an announcement as soon as possible. Thank you. Go Buffs!"
McAlester is next scheduled to play against Ada on Sept. 11 with a bye week on Sept. 18. School officials said they are exploring options for a replacement game after the cancellation — including possible opponents for the scheduled bye week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.