BROKEN ARROW— The black and gold is headed to the state meet.
McAlester track and field athletes faced the competition at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regional at Broken Arrow on Saturday, with several Buffs and Lady Buffs qualifying for the state meet.
On the girls side, Jalen Spears finished second place in the 100-meter hurdles, securing her spot with a time of 16.19.
On the boys side, Cleveland Williamson and Chaz Bradley took the top two spots in the long jump event. Williamson placed first with a distance of 22-06.75, while Bradley followed closely behind with a distance of 22-05.00.
Carter Lance finished in third place in the high jump event, securing his spot with a height of 6-02.00. Colin Detels finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.63, punching his ticket to the state meet.
The OSSAA Class 6-5A State track meet is scheduled for May 12-13 at Yukon High School in Oklahoma City.
Here are results for McAlester athletes in the OSSAA 5A regional at Broken Arrow:
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Class 5A
Heat 1 Preliminaries
1 Roberts, Reagan Grove High School 16.65q
2 Diaz, Ariana Carl Albert 16.85q
3 Richards, Elia Bishop Kelle 18.60
4 Lentz, Makayla Claremore Hi 18.78
5 Kreps, Grace Claremore Hi 20.92
6 Lynch, Madison McAlester Hi 21.31
Heat 2 Preliminaries
1 Spears, Jalen McAlester Hi 16.20q
2 Frazier, Kynley Tahlequah Hi 17.22q
3 Morrison, Emily Tahlequah Hi 17.35q
4 Smith, Harley Holland Hall 19.19
5 Richardson, Ta mia Carl Albert 20.67
6 Wills, Mariana Carl Albert 21.96
Heat 3 Preliminaries
1 Miles, Olivia Bishop Kelle 15.68q
2 Mckissick, Kaila Piedmont Hig 17.87q
3 Christensen, Halli Piedmont Hig 18.09q
4 Hernandez, Josalin Tahlequah Hi 20.71
5 Danesberry, Aniyah McAlester Hi 22.72
Finals
1 Miles, Olivia Bishop Kelle 15.51 10
2 Spears, Jalen McAlester Hi 16.19 8
3 Roberts, Reagan Grove High School 16.64 6
4 Diaz, Ariana Carl Albert 16.77 4
5 Morrison, Emily Tahlequah Hi 17.74 2
6 Mckissick, Kaila Piedmont Hig 17.83 1
7 Frazier, Kynley Tahlequah Hi 17.95
8 Christensen, Halli Piedmont Hig 18.36
Girls 100 Meter Dash Class 5A
Heat 1 Preliminaries
1 Williams, Zacaaron McAlester Hi 13.11q
2 Summers, Molly Holland Hall 13.30q
3 Tate, Rachel Carl Albert 13.96
4 Mcguire, Amarionna East Central 14.52
5 Pregler, Kaitlyn Claremore Hi 14.59
Heat 2 Preliminaries
1 Bailey, Lynie Claremore Hi 12.67q
2 Ray, Sarah Bishop Kelle 13.24q
3 Brown, Alissa Carl Albert 13.45q
4 Rehm, Claire Bishop Kelle 13.54
5 Woods, Presley Claremore Hi 13.76
6 Fox, Harper Holland Hall 14.34
Heat 3 Preliminaries
1 Burnett, Rylie Piedmont Hig 12.85q
2 Logan, Rylee Piedmont Hig 13.64
3 Foster, Braelynn Piedmont Hig 13.75
4 Butuc, Terra Holland Hall 14.23
5 Arnold, Borin Grove High School 14.51
6 Young, Kimmy McAlester Hi 14.70
Heat 4 Preliminaries
1 Fincher, Lucy Bishop Kelle 12.75q
2 Relayson, Addison McAlester Hi 13.40q
3 Griffis, Rhian Carl Albert 13.50
4 Pellegrino, Mya Grove High School 13.66
5 Cates, Surnity East Central 13.67
6 Hernandez, Joltzen Tahlequah Hi 14.85
Finals
1 Burnett, Rylie Piedmont Hig 12.80 10
2 Fincher, Lucy Bishop Kelle 12.87 8
3 Bailey, Lynie Claremore Hi 12.88 6
4 Summers, Molly Holland Hall 13.19 4
5 Williams, Zacaaron McAlester Hi 13.22 2
6 Relayson, Addison McAlester Hi 13.43 1
7 Ray, Sarah Bishop Kelle 13.45
8 Brown, Alissa Carl Albert 13.88
Boys 100 Meter Dash Class 5A
Heat 1 Preliminaries
1 Smith, Stice Bishop Kelle 11.03q
2 Oku, Christian Carl Albert 11.30q
3 Gibson, Kainon Holland Hall 11.48q
4 Combs, Merrick Tahlequah Hi 11.88
5 Greer, Ethan Bishop Kelle 12.00
Heat 2 Preliminaries
1 Allen, Lamaruion East Central 11.39q
2 Wilson, Jordan East Central 11.40q
3 Dukes, Deontra Carl Albert J11.48
4 Padilla, Samuel Grove High School 11.95
5 Hall, Kingston Tahlequah Hi 11.97
6 Teal, Gary Holland Hall 12.03
Heat 3 Preliminaries
1 Deckard, Gage Claremore Hi 11.03q
2 Richardson, Joshua Tahlequah Hi 11.49
3 Bradley, Chaz McAlester Hi 11.59
4 Wrice, Malachi McAlester Hi 11.69
5 Litchfield, Jack Bishop Kelle 11.76
6 Mccarty, Noah McAlester Hi 12.87
Heat 4 Preliminaries
1 Darnell, Noah Carl Albert 11.07q
2 Rocco, Mikah Piedmont Hig 11.37q
3 Burt, Jonathan Piedmont Hig 11.63
4 Geiger, William Piedmont Hig 11.68
5 Taylor, Gerrit Holland Hall 11.71
6 Iliff, Jeremiah Grove High School 13.67
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay Class 5A
Finals
1 Carl Albert High School 'A' 1:45.80 20
1) Logan, Latrece 2) Diaz, Ariana
3) Davis, Kaylee 4) Robinson, Makiyah
2 Bishop Kelley High School 'A' 1:46.82 16
1) Miles, Olivia 2) Buckley, Alexandria
3) Smith, Giavanna 4) Fincher, Lucy
3 Holland Hall High School 'A' 1:47.77 12
1) Ranel, Candance 2) Hill, Elise
3) Summers, Molly 4) Aguila, Natali
4 Piedmont High School 'A' 1:49.12 8
1) Burnett, Rylie 2) Howard, Bailey
3) Chlouber, Kylee 4) Chlouber, Chloe
5 Tahlequah High School 'A' 1:50.61 4
1) Dotson, Riley 2) Bailey, Dynashia
3) Kelly, Kirsten 4) Frazier, Kynley
6 Claremore High School 'A' 1:53.13 2
1) Huggins, Samantha 2) Verges, Naomi
3) Vickrey, Brenlyn 4) Bailey, Lynie
7 East Central High School 'A' 1:56.97
1) Allen, Kiara 2) Richard, Alaysha
3) Cooper, Stephanie 4) Jones, Jayleyah
8 McAlester High School 'A' 1:58.24
1) Williams, Zacaaron 2) Relayson, Addison
3) Siever, Ella 4) Elizondo, Valeria
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Class 5A
Finals
1 Carl Albert High School 'A' 1:30.90 20
1) Dukes, Deontra 2) Stubbs, Byron
3) Haynes, Trystan 4) Washington, Trynae
2 Bishop Kelley High School 'A' 1:31.03 16
1) Jackson, Gunnar 2) Livesay, Kai
3) Morrison, Blaine 4) Smith, Stice
3 Claremore High School 'A' 1:32.57 12
1) Dotson, Breyen 2) Cryder, Dylan
3) Andrews, Ashton 4) Deckard, Gage
4 Tahlequah High School 'A' 1:33.40 8
1) Marsh, Austin 2) Park, Drake
3) Carey, Daniel 4) Robinson, Beckett
5 Holland Hall High School 'A' 1:33.73 4
1) Gibson, Kainon 2) Brookhart, Weston
3) Meier, Truett 4) Jenney, Parker
6 McAlester High School 'A' 1:33.75 2
1) Pemberton, Elias 2) Chatman, Elijah
3) Gragg, Stephen 4) Wrice, Malachi
7 Piedmont High School 'A' 1:36.62
1) Shelton, Seth 2) Flood, Adrian
3) Owen, Gregory 4) Holt, Jonte
8 East Central High School 'A' 1:37.54
1) Arps, Veshion 2) Wilson, Jordan
3) Harris, Karvon 4) Allen, Lamaruion
Girls 200 Meter Dash Class 5A
Heat 1 Preliminaries
1 Burnett, Rylie Piedmont Hig 26.65q
2 Robinson, Makiyah Carl Albert 27.27q
3 Smith, Giavanna Bishop Kelle 27.36q
4 Griffis, Rhian Carl Albert 28.89
5 Brown, Alissa Carl Albert 29.52
6 Hernandez, Joltzen Tahlequah Hi 31.36
7 Ramey, Devyne Holland Hall 31.37
Heat 2 Preliminaries
1 Fincher, Lucy Bishop Kelle 26.46q
2 Chlouber, Kylee Piedmont Hig 27.87q
3 Kernan, Ella Grove High School 28.76
4 Calvin, Nivea East Central 29.20
5 Kreps, Grace Claremore Hi 30.00
6 Wiley, Abigale Grove High School 30.12
Heat 3 Preliminaries
1 Bailey, Lynie Claremore Hi 26.80q
2 Buckley, Alexandria Bishop Kelle 27.56q
3 Cates, Surnity East Central 27.95q
4 Butts, Brooke Piedmont Hig 28.20
5 Relayson, Addison McAlester Hi 29.49
6 Schrader, Katelynn McAlester Hi 29.60
7 Fox, Harper Holland Hall 30.78
8 Richard, Alaysha East Central 30.98
Boys 200 Meter Dash Class 5A
Heat 1 Preliminaries
1 Dukes, Deontra Carl Albert 22.60q
2 Rocco, Mikah Piedmont Hig 22.70q
3 Hudson, Ian Will Rogers 23.00
4 Girdner, Cutter Tahlequah Hi 23.20
4 James, Todd Carl Albert 23.20
6 Padilla, Samuel Grove High School 23.80
Heat 2 Preliminaries
1 Washington, Trynae Carl Albert 22.40q
2 Pemberton, Elias McAlester Hi 22.90q
3 Richardson, Joshua Tahlequah Hi 23.90
4 Teal, Gary Holland Hall 24.10
5 Shelton, Seth Piedmont Hig 24.20
Heat 3 Preliminaries
1 Morrison, Blaine Bishop Kelle 22.66q
2 Smith, Stice Bishop Kelle 22.69q
3 Wilson, Jordan East Central 23.25
4 Gragg, Stephen McAlester Hi 23.85
5 Baker, Byrson McAlester Hi 24.72
6 Keeler, Samuel Grove High School 24.89
Heat 4 Preliminaries
1 Deckard, Gage Claremore Hi 22.25q
2 Allen, Lamaruion East Central 22.91q
3 Ayers, Rowan Piedmont Hig 23.11
4 Taylor, Gerrit Holland Hall 23.40
5 Combs, Merrick Tahlequah Hi 24.52
6 Williams, Nicholijah East Central 25.77
Finals
1 Deckard, Gage Claremore Hi 21.97 10
2 Smith, Stice Bishop Kelle 22.05 8
3 Morrison, Blaine Bishop Kelle 22.36 6
4 Washington, Trynae Carl Albert 22.55 4
5 Rocco, Mikah Piedmont Hig 22.84 2
6 Allen, Lamaruion East Central 22.87 1
7 Dukes, Deontra Carl Albert 23.06
8 Pemberton, Elias McAlester Hi 23.46
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Class 5A
Finals
1 Carl Albert High School 'A' 50.50 20
1) Logan, Latrece 2) Robinson, Makiyah
3) Rogers, Trinity 4) Davis, Kaylee
2 Holland Hall High School 'A' 50.60 16
1) Ranel, Candance 2) Hill, Elise
3) Summers, Molly 4) Aguila, Natali
3 Piedmont High School 'A' 51.20 12
1) Foster, Braelynn 2) Chlouber, Chloe
3) Butts, Brooke 4) Burnett, Rylie
4 Bishop Kelley High School 'A' 51.30 8
1) Ray, Sarah 2) Harrison, Bella
3) Smith, Giavanna 4) Fincher, Lucy
5 McAlester High School 'A' 52.60 4
1) Williams, Zacaaron 2) Relayson, Addison
3) Watts, Alexis 4) Spears, Jalen
6 East Central High School 'A' 52.90 2
1) Hall, Laileana 2) Infante, Ivette
3) Calvin, Nivea 4) Allen, Kiara
7 Claremore High School 'A' 53.40
1) Huggins, Samantha 2) Verges, Naomi
3) Vickrey, Brenlyn 4) Bailey, Lynie
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Class 5A
Finals
1 Carl Albert High School 'A' 44.06 20
1) Dukes, Deontra 2) Darnell, Noah
3) Washington, Trynae 4) Haynes, Trystan
2 Claremore High School 'A' 44.28 16
1) Dotson, Breyen 2) Cryder, Dylan
3) Rodgers, Eli 4) Deckard, Gage
3 Tahlequah High School 'A' 44.81 12
1) Marsh, Austin 2) Park, Drake
3) Carey, Daniel 4) Robinson, Beckett
4 Piedmont High School 'A' 45.41 8
1) Rocco, Mikah 2) Burt, Jonathan
3) Ayers, Rowan 4) Geiger, William
5 McAlester High School 'A' 45.74 4
1) Pemberton, Elias 2) Gragg, Stephen
3) Chatman, Elijah 4) Bradley, Chaz
6 Holland Hall High School 'A' 45.95 2
1) Gibson, Kainon 2) Brookhart, Weston
3) Meier, Truett 4) Jenney, Parker
7 Bishop Kelley High School 'A' 46.37
1) Litchfield, Jack 2) Greer, Ethan
3) Goodwin, Beau 4) Dionisio, Jack
Boys 800 Meter Run Class 5A
Finals
1 Baker, Trae Tahlequah Hi 1:59.40 10
2 Fricke, Reese Piedmont Hig 2:01.51 8
3 Meyers, Rowan Bishop Kelle 2:01.53 6
4 Cobbs, Kanyon Piedmont Hig 2:01.60 4
5 Pritchett, Cal Claremore Hi 2:02.80 2
6 Baker, Casey Carl Albert 2:03.80 1
7 Kernan, Jackson Grove High School 2:04.10
8 Detels, Colin McAlester Hi 2:04.90
9 Hooper, Jalen Tahlequah Hi 2:07.50
10 Goudeau, Caden Carl Albert 2:10.40
11 Wagner, Koen Carl Albert 2:11.80
12 Leonard, Alex Bishop Kelle 2:12.40
13 Llewellyn, Devyn Claremore Hi 2:13.30
14 Lance, Carter McAlester Hi 2:17.50
15 Vantrease, Will Bishop Kelle 2:19.50
16 Craig, Levi Claremore Hi 2:23.10
Girls 400 Meter Dash Class 5A
Section 1
1 Cooper, Stephanie East Central 1:02.78 8
2 Peavey, Jaymi Tahlequah Hi 1:11.50
3 Butuc, Terra Holland Hall 1:12.08
4 Kraft, Drew Piedmont Hig 1:15.73
5 Infante, Ivette East Central 1:19.11
6 Hall, Laileana East Central 1:26.13
Section 2
1 Robinson, Dakota Bishop Kelle 1:05.21 1
2 Allen, Kaitlyn Carl Albert 1:06.30
3 Hardiman, Kaniyah Carl Albert 1:07.10
4 Kraft, Zaida Piedmont Hig 1:07.98
5 Miles, Lillian Claremore Hi 1:15.74
Section 3
1 Eureste, Malana Bishop Kelle 1:01.40 10
2 Geer, Elliot Grove High School 1:02.82 6
3 Bird, Macy Piedmont Hig 1:03.64 4
4 Harrison, Bella Bishop Kelle 1:04.79 2
5 Kernan, Ella Grove High School 1:06.35
6 Huggins, Samantha Claremore Hi 1:08.17
7 Elizando, Melissa McAlester Hi 1:09.60
8 Pellegrino, Mya Grove High School 1:09.61
Boys 400 Meter Dash Class 5A
Section 1
1 Greer, Ethan Bishop Kelle 54.29 1
Section 2
1 Kopp, Alex Piedmont Hig 54.58
2 Bottorff, Isaiah Grove High School 55.75
3 Laflan, Paxton Piedmont Hig 57.48
4 Myers, Parker Holland Hall 59.47
5 McCullough, Kelton Tahlequah Hi 59.76
Section 3
1 Cobbs, Kanyon Piedmont Hig 51.67 10
2 Jackson, Gunnar Bishop Kelle 51.73 8
3 Detels, Colin McAlester Hi 52.63 6
4 Welke, Henry Bishop Kelle 53.81 4
5 Cryder, Dylan Claremore Hi 54.02 2
6 Andrews, Ashton Claremore Hi 54.47
7 Darnell, Noah Carl Albert 54.49
8 Stubbs, Byron Carl Albert 55.36
Finals
1 Cobbs, Kanyon Piedmont Hig 51.67 3 10
2 Jackson, Gunnar Bishop Kelle 51.73 3 8
3 Detels, Colin McAlester Hi 52.63 3 6
4 Welke, Henry Bishop Kelle 53.81 3 4
5 Cryder, Dylan Claremore Hi 54.02 3 2
6 Greer, Ethan Bishop Kelle 54.29 1 1
7 Andrews, Ashton Claremore Hi 54.47 3
8 Darnell, Noah Carl Albert 54.49 3
9 Kopp, Alex Piedmont Hig 54.58 2
10 Stubbs, Byron Carl Albert 55.36 3
11 Bottorff, Isaiah Grove High School 55.75 2
12 Laflan, Paxton Piedmont Hig 57.48 2
13 Myers, Parker Holland Hall 59.47 2
14 McCullough, Kelton Tahlequah Hi 59.76 2
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Class 5A
Finals
1 Miles, Olivia Bishop Kelle 47.70 2 10
2 Diaz, Ariana Carl Albert 49.71 2 8
3 Frazier, Kynley Tahlequah Hi 50.44 2 6
4 Chlouber, Chloe Piedmont Hig 52.26 2 4
5 Foster, Summer Piedmont Hig 52.29 2 2
6 Spears, Jalen McAlester Hi 52.58 2 1
7 Roberts, Reagan Grove High School 53.70 1
8 Danesberry, Aniyah McAlester Hi 54.95 1
9 Morrison, Emily Tahlequah Hi 55.16 2
10 Auguston, Elianah Tahlequah Hi 55.17 1
11 Wills, Mariana Carl Albert 55.18 1
12 Lentz, Makayla Claremore Hi 1:00.08 1
Boys 1600 Meter Run Class 5A
Finals
1 Humes, Dade Piedmont Hig 4:35.18 10
2 Baker, Trae Tahlequah Hi 4:37.67 8
3 Meyers, Rowan Bishop Kelle 4:38.54 6
4 Ritchie, Charlie Bishop Kelle 4:45.52 4
5 Hooper, Jalen Tahlequah Hi 4:51.61 2
6 Tiger, Jacob Tahlequah Hi 4:56.51 1
7 Finch, Landry Piedmont Hig 5:00.18
8 Llewellyn, Devyn Claremore Hi 5:03.48
9 Johnson, Alex Carl Albert 5:06.21
10 Reyes, Adrian Claremore Hi 5:09.47
11 Mcabee, Jase Grove High School 5:10.97
12 Robinson, Joshua Carl Albert 5:12.89
13 Day, Jacob Bishop Kelle 5:16.25
14 Cameron, Michael Holland Hall 5:20.78
15 Pritchett, Cal Claremore Hi 5:22.95
16 Iliff, Isaiah Grove High School 5:26.40
17 Stewart, Lane Grove High School 5:35.38
18 Robinson, Joseph Carl Albert 5:38.23
19 Mcmahan, Liam McAlester Hi 6:09.42
Girls High Jump Class 5A
Finals
1 Aguila, Natali Holland Hall 5-05.00 10
2 Morrison, Emily Tahlequah Hi J5-02.00 8
3 Auringer, Mckenna Piedmont Hig J5-02.00 6
4 King, Azsalind Carl Albert 5-00.00 4
5 Siever, Ella McAlester Hi J4-10.00 2
6 Woods, Presley Claremore Hi J4-10.00 0.50
6 Wiley, Abigale Grove High School J4-10.00 0.50
8 Lye, Anna Bishop Kelle 4-08.00
9 Harrel, Raegan Bishop Kelle 4-06.00
9 Christensen, Halli Piedmont Hig 4-06.00
9 Gilbert, Carsyn Tahlequah Hi 4-06.00
Boys High Jump Class 5A
Finals
1 Sydnes, Colton Piedmont Hig 6-04.00 10
2 Rodgers, Eli Claremore Hi J6-02.00 8
3 Lance, Carter McAlester Hi J6-02.00 6
4 McMahan, Collin McAlester Hi J6-00.00 4
5 Woods, Hudson Piedmont Hig J6-00.00 1.50
5 Raab, Luis Bishop Kelle J6-00.00 1.50
7 Bean, Marcus Claremore Hi 5-10.00
8 Lordahl, Zane McAlester Hi 5-08.00
8 Christensen, Isaac Piedmont Hig 5-08.00
10 Goodwin, Beau Bishop Kelle 5-04.00
10 Woody, Rj Bishop Kelle 5-04.00
Boys Pole Vault Class 5A
Finals
1 Zickefoose, Cooper Claremore Hi J12-00.00 10
2 Ritter, Creek Grove High School J12-00.00 8
3 Gillispie, Mason Claremore Hi J12-00.00 6
4 Litchfield, Jack Bishop Kelle 11-06.00 4
5 Keeler, Samuel Grove High School 11-00.00 2
6 Miller, Alexander Claremore Hi J10-06.00 0.50
6 Wagner, Koen Carl Albert J10-06.00 0.50
8 Wondra, Brock Bishop Kelle J10-06.00
9 Hutchison, Camden McAlester Hi 9-00.00
10 Mcmahan, Liam McAlester Hi 8-06.00
11 Elam, Colton McAlester Hi 8-00.00
Girls Long Jump Class 5A
Finals
1 Pellegrino, Mya Grove High School 16-08.25 2 10
2 Howard, Bailey Piedmont Hig 16-05.00 2 8
3 Jackson, Semira Carl Albert 16-02.75 2 6
4 Ranel, Candance Holland Hall 15-07.00 2 4
5 Watts, Alexis McAlester Hi 15-02.75 2 2
6 Leflore, Sandriena Piedmont Hig 14-10.75 2 1
7 Elizando, Melissa McAlester Hi 14-10.50 2
8 Elizondo, Valeria McAlester Hi 14-09.25 1
Boys Long Jump Class 5A
Finals
1 Williams, Cleveland McAlester Hi 22-06.75 2 10
2 Bradley, Chaz McAlester Hi 22-05.00 2 8
3 Robinson, Beckett Tahlequah Hi 22-02.75 2 6
4 Haynes, Trystan Carl Albert 21-07.25 2 4
5 Jackson, Gunnar Bishop Kelle 21-07.00 2 2
6 Livesay, Kai Bishop Kelle 21-02.50 2 1
7 Jenney, Parker Holland Hall 20-08.25 2
8 Bean, Marcus Claremore Hi 20-04.75 1
9 Baker, Bryson McAlester Hi 20-00.75 2
Girls Discus Throw Class 5A
Finals
1 Buffington, Javen Grove High School 113-01 2 10
2 Mcconville, Grace Bishop Kelle 108-02 2 8
3 Stanglin, Sadie Tahlequah Hi 106-06 1 6
4 Rainwater, Kori Tahlequah Hi 105-05 2 4
5 Reser, Kyli Carl Albert 99-11 2 2
6 Holt, Kayla Claremore Hi 99-10 2 1
7 Hendrickson, Abbey Claremore Hi 93-11 2
8 Stuck, Kaydnce Carl Albert 91-00 2
9 Milligan, Claire McAlester Hi 90-05 1
10 Moss, Taybor Piedmont Hig 88-08 2
11 Gonzales, Tori Grove High School 86-10 1
11 Rogers, Emily Claremore Hi 86-10 2
13 Underwood, Addison Piedmont Hig 85-05 1
14 Layug, Jolena Carl Albert 84-06 2
15 Robles, Mya Piedmont Hig 80-06 2
16 Mcconville, Ava Bishop Kelle 78-04 1
17 Rooker, Elizabeth Bishop Kelle 77-00 1
18 Williams, Kristian Grove High School 75-01 1
19 Nystrom, Beudee McAlester Hi 67-10 1
20 Swimmer, Aisha Tahlequah Hi 57-10 1
21 Wall, Chloe McAlester Hi 57-08 1
Boys Discus Throw Class 5A
Finals
1 Cox, Scott Grove High School 145-04 2 10
2 Cantrell, Nathan Grove High School 143-04 2 8
3 Cardwell, Jacob Piedmont Hig 142-09 2 6
4 Jenney, Parker Holland Hall 136-04 2 4
5 Boos, Ryan Bishop Kelle 124-09 2 2
6 Ray, Gary Carl Albert 124-02 2 1
7 King, Landon Claremore Hi 121-09 1
8 Pollan, Brant Grove High School 119-02 1
9 Buckner, Vernon Tahlequah Hi 118-05 1
10 Kelly, Carter Tahlequah Hi 116-11 1
11 Rogers, Zach McAlester Hi 114-04 2
12 Wilkerson, Tyson Carl Albert 113-08 1
13 Korn, Ben Holland Hall 113-07 2
14 Feliciano, Josh Claremore Hi 112-09 1
15 Hieger, Austin Bishop Kelle 112-08 2
16 Gray, Bryce Bishop Kelle 110-00 2
17 Girty, Jake Tahlequah Hi 108-05 1
18 Owen, Talan Piedmont Hig 104-02 1
19 Patterson, Mace Holland Hall 102-02 1
20 Rausche, Cameron McAlester Hi 93-06 1
21 Meier, Xane Piedmont Hig 90-10 1
22 Holland, Treyton Carl Albert 85-05 2
23 Warren, Mark East Central 77-11 1
24 Williams, Nicholijah East Central 66-08 1
Girls Shot Put Class 5A
Finals
1 McClure, Alexa Tahlequah Hi 36-03.50 2 10
2 Reser, Kyli Carl Albert 35-02.75 2 8
3 Moore, Torie Carl Albert 34-04.75 2 6
4 Stanglin, Sadie Tahlequah Hi 33-01.50 2 4
5 Horn, Makayla Tahlequah Hi 32-10.50 2 2
6 Mcconville, Grace Bishop Kelle 32-02.50 2 1
7 Mckellips, Zoie Claremore Hi 32-02.00 2
8 Stuck, Kaydnce Carl Albert 32-00.00 2
9 Woody, Emoree Claremore Hi 30-11.50 1
10 Marshall, Bailey McAlester Hi 30-07.75 2
11 Nystrom, Beudee McAlester Hi 29-09.25 1
12 Milligan, Claire McAlester Hi 28-11.00 2
13 Regalado, Sophia Holland Hall 28-07.75 1
14 Hendrickson, Abbey Claremore Hi 28-04.00 1
15 Thomas, Semajae East Central 28-03.50 1
16 Johnson, Sarah Bishop Kelle 28-01.25 1
17 Robles, Mya Piedmont Hig 28-01.00 1
18 Rooker, Elizabeth Bishop Kelle 27-03.75 1
19 Rocco, Kaylie Piedmont Hig 25-06.00 1
Boys Shot Put Class 5A
Finals
1 Wilkerson, Tyson Carl Albert 47-09.50 2 10
2 Owen, Talan Piedmont Hig 46-10.75 2 8
3 Ray, Gary Carl Albert 44-09.75 2 6
4 Gray, Bryce Bishop Kelle 44-05.75 2 4
5 Korn, Ben Holland Hall 43-10.25 2 2
6 Boos, Ryan Bishop Kelle 43-07.75 2 1
7 Johnson, Clayton Piedmont Hig 43-03.50 2
8 Rogers, Zach McAlester Hi 42-08.50 2
9 Cox, Scott Grove High School 42-00.75 2
10 Collier, Easton Carl Albert 40-01.75 2
11 Heatherman, Colin Bishop Kelle 40-00.50 2
12 Kelly, Carter Tahlequah Hi 39-11.50 1
13 Thompson, Henry Claremore Hi 39-07.25 1
14 Yurko, Caden Grove High School 39-03.00 2
15 Wrice, Malachi McAlester Hi 38-10.00 1
16 Myers, Reese Holland Hall 38-07.25 1
17 Teaney, Ethan Tahlequah Hi 37-05.00 1
18 Feliciano, Josh Claremore Hi 37-01.75 2
19 Winlock, Joshua Grove High School 36-09.25 1
20 Gregory, Kaleb Tahlequah Hi 36-06.50 1
21 Patterson, Mace Holland Hall 35-08.00 1
22 Meier, Xane Piedmont Hig 35-06.00 1
23 Woods, Sean McAlester Hi 34-08.00 1
24 Flores, Edwin East Central 34-07.50 1
25 Nelson, Taeshawn East Central 29-08.50 1
