The Buffs are readying for the future.
Following its second-consecutive state championship appearance, McAlester football will be looking forward to the action this fall after the release of the 2023 schedule.
After a home scrimmage on Aug. 18, McAlester will once again start the season early on Zero Week Aug. 25 on the road at Broken Bow.
The Buffs will open their home slate at Hook Eales Stadium on Sept. 1 as they host the Curley Wolves from Prescott, Arkansas.
McAlester will hit the road once again the following week for the annual rivalry game against Ada on Sept. 8, and will get a bye the next week as the Buffs prep for district play.
The Buffs will open the district slate in Tulsa, taking on Memorial on Sept. 22. They’ll then return home for back-to-back games against Del City and Coweta on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.
McAlester will spend fall break on the road against Tulsa East Central Oct. 12, and then return home once again to face Durant Oct. 20.
The Buffs will have Senior Day festivities in the final home game of the regular season Oct. 27 as they host Sapulpa, before rounding out the regular season Nov. 3 on the road at Glenpool.
Ahead of official fall competition, McAlester will also participate in spring ball activity per OSSAA rules May 16-31. The Buffs will host their annual summer pride in the months of June and July, with official fall football practices set to begin Aug. 7.
Here is the complete 2023 McAlester fall football schedule:
Aug. 7 Official practices begin
Aug. 18 vs. Scrimmage
Aug. 25 at Broken Bow, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 1 vs. Prescott, Ark., 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Ada, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 BYE WEEK
Sept. 22 at Tulsa Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Del City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Coweta, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at East Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Durant, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 vs. Sapulpa, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Glenpool, 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Playoffs, first round
Nov. 17 at Playoffs quarterfinals
Nov. 24 at Playoff semifinals
Dec. 1 at State championship
