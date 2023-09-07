The stage is set.
5A-No. 3 McAlester is set to hit the road to face 4A-No. 10 Ada in the annual rivalry clash 7:30 p.m. Friday as the Buffs face the Cougars at East Central University’s Koi Ishto Stadium.
Coach Forrest Mazey said last week’s defensive game was a testament to how the Buffaloes (2-0) can batten down the hatches to find a way to victory.
“That’s the thing, if you can make them keep snapping it, maybe good things will happen for you if you give great effort, have a good attitude, and toughness,” Mazey said. “In between the 20s we were really good. But we’ve got to have better execution 25 yards and in…I believe wholeheartedly these guys are winners throughout.”
But the time for celebration was up 24 hours after the final horn. Then, it was back to work for the Buffs.
“We’ve just got to clean it up,” Mazey said. “At the end of the day, they’re still wins. They’re finding a way. This team has got different identities week-to-week…we’ve just got to clean up the details.”
And up next is the historic rivalry matchup with Ada, a tale filled with more than a century of stories. The Buffs have won the last two meetings, including last season’s 34-0 shutout — the first for McAlester since 1979.
The 2023 Cougars (2-0) are coming off a dominant 41-0 win over Ardmore last week behind a rushing onslaught.
Xander Rhynes led the way with his rushing performance, earning 80 yards on eight carries, followed by Caron Richardson with 75 yards, and Kolton Carlock with 44 yards as the Cougars’ ground game totaled 268 yards.
Meanwhile, Ada’s defense held Ardmore to just 107 yards of total offense in the shutout win, and earned three interceptions.
Now, the Cougars will be facing a Buffalo squad that has seen big time performances on both sides of the ball.
Ethan Watkins scored twice and churned up 184 yards of McAlester’s 259 rushing yards in last week’s 17-13 win over Prescott, Ark. — being a spark for the Buffs offense. So far this season, McAlester has already rushed for 437 yards, while also passing for 176 more yards.
On the other side of the ball, the McAlester defense has been a steel wall for opposing teams. The Buffs held Prescott to just 26 yards of offense in the first half of last week’s game, and just 69 rushing yards overall.
Linebackers Will Spears and Fyfer Mitchell have led the charge, combining for 49 tackles in two games. They’re followed by the likes of Malachi Wrice, Owen Russell, Drayton Pouncil, and Jayden Shumway, all with double-digit tackles in the first two games.
But despite some of the successes they’ve already seen this season, McAlester wants to continue to clean up its game and take things to another level. Not only is this week a heated rivalry game, it’s also an opportunity for the Buffs to earn that next step forward in the young season.
“Just get to where you want to be. Are you taking the steps (that are) necessary, and really humbling yourself in failure,” Mazey said. “Can we go out there and see some failure and fix it? Can you go out there and miss blocks and fix it; can you go out there and drop a ball and fix it?
“Can you do all those things and learn from it, or do you dwell on it?” he concluded. “I think we’ll do a good job this week of turning the page. I saw a lot of positive minds there in the huddle at the end. If they have positive minds and can turn the page, then we’ll be okay.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.