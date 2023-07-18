The Lady Buffs are ready to hit the court this fall.
McAlester volleyball will return to action next month, and will be doing so with a new coach leading the charge.
Chris Burns stepped in to the head coaching role following the departure of Laurie Smith, who herself moved into a new position as principal at McAlester High School.
The Lady Buffs will open their season Aug. 7 in a three-team matchup against Sapulpa and Tecumseh. McAlester will have its first home match of the season the following day at East Central comes to town.
McAlester will then host Tulsa Memorial Aug. 17, before hitting the highway to face the competition at the Sapulpa Tournament Aug. 18-19.
The Lady Buffs will host their own multi-team tournament with the MacTown Throwdown set to take place Aug. 25-26. They’ll then host local newcomer Canadian on Aug. 31.
September will see McAlester take back to the road with matches against the likes of Coweta and Muskogee, as well as tournament action at Wagoner. The Lady Buffs will come back to McAlester Sept. 19 as they host Pryor.
The Lady Buffs will round out the regular season in early October, hosting Senior Night festivities in a home match against Tahlequah on Oct. 5 — with regional tournament postseason play to follow.
Here is the 2023 McAlester volleyball schedule:
Aug. 7 at Sapulpa with Tecumseh, 10 a.m.
Aug. 8 vs. East Central, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 vs. Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 18-19 at Sapulpa Tournament, TBD
Aug. 22 at Wagoner, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25-26 vs. MacTown Throwdown, TBD
Aug. 31 vs. Canadian, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Seminole, TBD
Sept. 12 at Coweta, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Muskogee, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Pryor, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Tulsa Webster, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Tulsa Edison, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Okay, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Glenpool, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
Regionals
State
