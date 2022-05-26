It’s time to hit the links “fore” the Buffs.
The McAlester Buffalo Quarterback Club is once again hosting its annual “Fore the Herd” benefit golf tournament on June 18 at the McAlester Country Club, with all proceeds to benefit McAlester High School football.
Interested golfers can enter the tournament either as an individual — who will be placed on a team — or as a four-man scramble. Entry fees for individuals are $100 and four-person teams are priced at $400.
Businesses can also sponsor a hole, that will include signage at the tees, for $150.
There will also be business packages available for businesses that want to both enter a four-person team and sponsor a hole. The price for that package is $600, and includes team entry, two mulligans per player, and one hole sponsorship.
Participation will be limited to the first 30 teams that enter. Interested parties can contact Reina Owens at 918-424-0046, Melanie Lauerman at 918-424-0921, or email McAlesterFootball@Hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.
Registration will begin at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of June 18. A lunch provided by First National Bank plus a putting contest will begin at 11 a.m., with the official start to the tournament teeing off at noon.
There will be many prizes and freebies up for grabs, plus different contests. Players will also see the return of the gimmick holes, which last year included a Toilet Drive, Ducks on the Pond, a Relive the Glory Days punt/pass hole, hole-in-one challenges, and more.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.