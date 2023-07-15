The Lady Buffs are getting back to action on the diamond this fall.
McAlester softball will embark on its 2023 fast-pitch softball season next month, and will be doing so with a new but familiar face at the helm.
Former-assistant-turned-head-coach Hollye Jernigan will lead the Lady Buffs into a new era, opening the season Aug. 7 at Mike Deak Field with a game against Whitesboro.
After traveling to Ada and another home game against Latta, McAlester will embark on an eight-game road trip that’ll pit the Lady Buffs against the likes of Glenpool, Durant, Byng, Oktaha, Tahlequah, and all the competition at the Shawnee Tournament.
The Lady Buffs will return home to Mike Deak Field on Aug. 31, facing off against Durant.
McAlester will later host a pair of home games against Tahlequah and Glenpool in the first week of September, then hit the highway once more for the Piedmont Festival on Sept. 15.
The Lady Buffs will host Senior Night festivities Sept. 19, with a game against Collinsville to follow. They’ll then round out the regular season on the road at the Tahlequah Festival and a game against Kiefer before testing their mettle in postseason play.
Here is the complete 2023 McAlester softball schedule:
Aug. 2 at Firelake Preseason, TBA
Aug. 7 vs. Whitesboro, 5 p.m.
Aug. 8 at Ada, 5 p.m.
Aug. 10 vs. Latta, 5 p.m.
Aug. 14 at Glenpool, 5 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Durant, 5 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Byng, 5 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 24-26 at Shawnee Tournament, TBD
Aug. 29 at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Durant, 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 at Collinsville, 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Tahlequah, 5 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Glenpool, 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Piedmont Festival, TBD
Sept. 19 vs. Collinsville, 5 p.m. (Senior Night)
Sept. 21-22 at Tahlequah Festival, TBD
Sept. 25 at Kiefer, 5 p.m.
