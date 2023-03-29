A flurry of activity permeated the warm spring air as coaches checked stopwatches and made measurements at the various training stations situated around the track.
McAlester and other locals will see teams from across eastern Oklahoma descend upon Hook Eales Stadium Thursday for the Clark Bass Invitational track meet.
Buffs coach Johnny Skimbo said things have been going well for so far for his team to start the season, and is excited about the opportunity to host a meet in McAlester.
“Some people just run better in meets,” he said. “There’s other people watching (them).”
Skimbo also said it will be nice for his team to get to have a meet on their home track instead of waking early to travel — having dawn departures to meets in places such as Norman, Bethany, and Tahlequah this season.
“When you’re down in southeast Oklahoma, that’s what happens,” he said.
But now, the Buffs will be the home team and compete in the confines of friendly facilities. Field events for the invitational are set to start at 9:30 a.m., with races to follow.
McAlester boasts a large roster of athletes, with more than 70 kids participating across the high school grade levels. Skimbo said the team has already seen many successes this season in multiple events and taken home individual medal finishes.
He also praised the team’s collective progression, saying they’re hitting a whole new stride heading into the month of April.
“We’re running some pretty good times right now,” Skimbo said. “As good if not better than this time last year. So that’s really exciting.”
The team has been spending its days not at a meet working on the little things, something Skimbo said can make a large difference on meet day.
That’s why he had the Buffs running various drills and training exercises throughout the day, while also getting a lift in at the weight room. Some students even stayed beyond the official end of practices, getting an ice bath or working on timing hurdle jumps.
Skimbo acknowledged that although McAlester competes as a collective, it’s a mental and physical trial for the student-athletes as individuals.
“Track, wrestling, and weight lifting — yeah, they’re team sports, but that’s a lot of individual,” he said. “It’s you versus the fastest, it’s you versus the weight, who’s the strongest...You can’t fake your way through it.”
But that’s why McAlester stresses technique, form, and molding both the body and the mind to be ready the moment the Buffs step up to the starting blocks.
“When it comes down to it, are you fast enough? Do you have the guts?” Skimbo said. “That’s really what it comes down to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.