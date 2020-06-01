McAlester parents spent Monday evening in the stands they’re hoping to fill this upcoming academic year as Buffs coaches laid out the details of McAlester Public Schools’ plan to return to athletic activities this summer.
MPS began enacting Phase One of its plan to return to sports, but before any student athlete could take to the weight room, parents and coaches were required to meet to go over the plan and answer any questions someone may have about the process.
“I’m very excited. I feel very confident in McAlester Public Schools and how they have handled everything,” Leslie Franks said after the football meeting at Hook Eales Stadium. “I’m very excited for my kids to get back into the swing of things.”
Franks has two children who will be participating in activities this summer, and said that MPS has taken the right steps to ensure athletes’ safety while also getting them back into sports.
“They have a plan, and they’re going to hold on to that,” Franks said.
Across town at Mike Deak Field, Summer Ohls echoed those sentiments of excitement. As a mother of four, including a graduating senior, she understands the impact that extracurricular activities can have on a young person.
“I’m just ready to get back to normal life. I’m ready for them to get on a routine,” Ohls said. "I know they’re ready to play ball; I’m ready to watch them play ball.”
When asked about her thoughts about the plan McAlester has put into place, Ohls said it has helped cool any concerns she might have.
“I’m at ease with it,” Ohls said. “I don’t have any fear. There’s no worries.”
Students will have daily temperature checks and a COVID-19 screening form to fill out before they will be allowed to participate. They’ll have limited time frames to go through weight training and conditioning, so coaches implored that, while attendance is mandatory, it would be for the benefit of the players to attend.
And to keep multi-sport athletes from participating in multiple daily workouts, coaches have conferred together to make sure a player doesn’t burn out on weight training.
But despite this, the parents know the first few workouts will be tough.
“It will be a struggle. They have been off all this time…so it’s going to be a real struggle for them,” Franks said. "But they’re athletes. My daughter plays soccer, my son plays soccer and football, so they’ll get in the swing of things pretty quickly.”
Ohls said she believes that having the break in routine of everyday life has impacted the players not only physically, but mentally as well.
“I think it’s put a lot of anxiety in the kids,” she said. "Just laying around all day, it just creates this anxiety and tension, so I’m glad they’ll get to release that.”
But most importantly, Ohls said she doesn’t want them to miss out on some of the most formative years of their lives.
“I’m excited for them to not miss out on all these opportunities. They don’t have very long in high school and high school sports. My son has two summers left and then he’ll be done too. Then they’re adults, pretty much."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.